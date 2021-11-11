OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie streets will be targeted for improvements in the future.
Voters endorsed the city of Osawatomie’s plan to improve streets when they went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2.
A question on the ballot asked Osawatomie voters to consider approving the city of Osawatomie’s special retailers’ sales tax of one-half of 1 percent (0.5 percent) to take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Voters approved the sales tax by a count of 361 “yes” votes to 203 “no” votes. The sales tax increase will generate an estimated $125,000 annually to put toward street repairs.
“I believe our community wants to get our streets repaired, and that the city put together a comprehensive funding plan that is easy to understand and of the appropriate size to make a difference,” City Manager Mike Scanlon said afterward. “I hope we have gained the trust of our citizens that we can pull this off and make a difference in their neighborhood. Having streets identified and planned for probably made a big difference — one we probably underestimated.”
The sales tax question was one piece of a multi-pronged approach to generate money for street repairs, replacement and maintenance.
Most of the overall mill increase in the City Council-approved 2022 budget focused on exceeding the revenue neutral rate in the general fund from 27.669 mills to 44.433 mills. The increased mill rate will generate $450,000 annually that would be dedicated to streets.
“When you’re talking about streets, sidewalks, parks, trails — stuff like that, that’s all general fund money,” Scanlon said in an earlier interview.
Scanlon said without the increase, the city does not have enough funds to make a dent in its street program.
He said the two initiatives — when coupled with $1 million the city will receive over the next 10 years from the Miami County sales tax and an estimated $2 million in state and federal grants — would generate $8,750,000 dedicated solely to streets over the next 10 years.
A lot of streets need attention, and they will continue to decay over time until they are at point of no return and require full replacement, he said.
