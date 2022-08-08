Kansas voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions.
Kansas has been in the national spotlight this primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
“The Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade put women’s health and lives at risk. Tonight, the American people had something to say about it,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released Tuesday evening by the White House. “Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to reject extreme efforts to amend the state constitution to take away a woman’s right to choose and open the door for a state-wide ban. This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions.”
The amendment was failing statewide by a count of 531,212 "no" votes to 370,608 "yes" votes with 3,905 of 3,994 precincts reporting as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office.
The "Value Them Both" amendment showed strong support in most counties, particularly in the more sparsely populated western half of the Sunflower State. But Kansans living in the most populous counties of Johnson, Sedgwick, Douglas, Shawnee and Wyandotte voted overwhelmingly to defeat the measure.
Miami County voters also rejected the amendment by a count of 6,224 "no" votes to 5,661 "yes" votes, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk's Office.
Miami County Commission
There will be at least one new member of the Miami County Commission and possibly two.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, challenger Jene Vickrey defeated incumbent Phil Dixon 1,108 votes to 578 votes in the Republican primary for Miami County Commission District No. 1, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk's Office.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, it appears challenger Keith Diediker edged out a close victory over incumbent Danny Gallagher in the County Commission District No. 5 race 885 to 865 votes, but the results could change once provisional ballots are reviewed and possibly added to the total after the canvass of votes Aug. 12.
In the County Commission District No. 4 race, incumbent Tyler Vaughan defeated challenger Dan Mattox 853 to 602 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk's Office.
All Republican Miami County Commission winners will be unopposed in the November election.
State House District 5
Challenger Carrie Barth of Baldwin City defeated Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville in the House District 5 Republican primary 2,769 votes to 1,599 votes with 53 of 53 precincts reporting, according to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State's office. Barth will run unopposed in the general election in November. Barth also bested Samsel in Miami County 705 votes to 548 votes, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk's Office.
Republican and Democratic candidates in the other three House races that represent Miami County ran unopposed in the primary.
State Treasurer
The Republican primary for state treasurer remained too close to call early Wednesday morning.
State Rep. Steven Johnson held a slim lead over state Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker by a count of 213,660 votes to 212,812 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's office. Tyson was aided by Miami County where she won by more than 3,300 votes.
Other races
Gov. Laura Kelly and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt easily won their gubernatorial primaries to set up the predicted showdown in the fall. Kelly claimed 94 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary and Schmidt received 81 percent of the vote in the Republican primary for governor.
Kris Kobach emerged victorious in the state Attorney General Republican primary, and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran easily won the the Republican primary with 81 percent of the vote, according to unofficial totals from the secretary of state's office. Moran will face Democratic primary winner Mark Holland in the general election.
Amanda Adkins won the Republican primary in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District, setting up a rematch with U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids in November. Davids ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Voter turnout
Miami County recorded a 47.23 percent turnout, eclipsing the 2020 August primary's 31.18 percent turnout, according to the Miami County Clerk's Office.
Election results are unofficial until after the Aug. 12 canvass.
