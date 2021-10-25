The 2021 fall election will feature contested races for mayor, city council and school board seats across Miami County.
In addition, voters in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg will be asked to consider ballot questions on Nov. 2.
The city of Paola and USD 368 have both agreed to ask voters to approve the creation of a joint recreation commission.
The Louisburg Recreation Commission (LRC) will ask voters to do away with its one-mill cap and raise its levy to two mills for 2022.
The city of Osawatomie will ask voters to consider a special retailers’ sales tax of one-half of 1 percent (0.5 percent) to take effect Jan. 1, 2022. The sales tax increase would generate an estimated $125,000 annually to put toward street repairs.
Advance voting, both in person and by mail, continues through noon Monday, Nov. 1.
In-person advance voting will take place at the Miami County Clerk/Elections Office in Suite 102 of the Miami County Administration Building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
County Clerk Janet White said 214 people had cast in-person advance ballots as of Friday, Oct. 22.
There is still time to cast advance ballots in person.
Advance voting at the clerk’s office will be available during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29. Extended hours for in-person voters will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30.
Advance voting ends at noon on Monday, Nov. 1.
The County Clerk/Elections Office received more than 500 requests for advance mail ballots.
“We mailed 571 ballots, and 161 have come back,” White said Saturday, Oct. 23.
The general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
Ballot questions
Paola Recreation Commission
The possibility of a joint rec commission in Paola has been discussed for years, but the issue has come to the forefront recently since Paola now owns the ballfields in Wallace Park and is considering constructing a new sports complex there.
The recent unification of local sports programs under the Paola Youth Sports umbrella also has helped the cause.
City and school district officials said state statute prohibits them from campaigning or asking people to vote “yes,” but they are allowed to distribute factual information and answer questions.
Officials were doing just that during the Paola Rotary Club meeting Thursday, Sept. 30. Paola USD 368 Superintendent Matt Meek spoke about the proposed recreation commission, along with Paola City Manager Sid Fleming, Paola City Council member Trent Upshaw and Justin Smail with Paola Youth Sports.
Meek, Fleming and Upshaw were members of a joint task force that was started earlier this year to look at the creation of a recreation commission. Their fellow members included Scott Golubski, Jody Garrison, Lacey Kane and Lisa Collier.
The task force concluded the best option was to propose the creation of a recreation commission by establishing a 1-mill levy using the school district’s tax base because it is bigger than the city’s. The mill would generate about $180,000 per year, officials estimate. Using the city’s tax base, it would drop to about $60,000.
Louisburg Recreation Commission
Language in the LRC’s ballot question notes the recreation commission would have the ability to raise the mill by a maximum of one mill per year until it reaches four mills, in accordance with state statute. Recreation commissions cannot raise their levies above four mills.
Going from one mill to two mills does not constitute a 400 percent tax increase, LRC board members emphasized at a public meeting Oct. 12, in reference to some yard signs placed around the community that claim LRC is asking for a 400 percent tax increase.
“Again, I want to reiterate that this question is not to go to four mills,” LRC Board Chairman Brock Elliott said at the public meeting in Louisburg’s Fox Hall. “This question is to release us from a cap to go from one to two mills.
“That’s all we’re talking about right now. Everything else is theoretical,” he said. “A quadplex would be nice (at Lewis-Young Park), but the fact of the matter is we’re talking about going from one to two. Until we do that, we can’t have a serious conversation about doing these other things.”
Osawatomie City Sales Tax
The council passed two resolutions at its Aug. 26 meeting that are both focused on dedicated revenues for street repairs, replacement, and maintenance.
One resolution will place a question on the November ballot for Oswatomie voters to consider a special retailers’ sales tax of one-half of 1 percent (0.5 percent) to take effect Jan. 1, 2022. The sales tax increase would generate an estimated $125,000 annually to put toward street repairs.
The other resolution would increase the general fund in the proposed 2022 city budget from the revenue neutral rate of 27.669 mills to 44.433 mills. The increase in mill rate would generate $450,000 annually that would be dedicated to street repairs, replacement and maintenance, according to the city.
City Manager Mike Scanlon said the two initiatives — when coupled with $1 million the city will receive over the next 10 years from the Miami County sales tax and an estimated $2 million in state and federal grants — would generate $8,750,000 dedicated solely to streets over the next 10 years.
Scanlon said the city had to identify these multiple revenue sources in order to make a significant stride in improving the condition of the community’s streets.
The following is a list of candidates for each city and school board race in Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Spring Hill and Fontana:
Paola city races
Mayor: Leigh House
City Council
Precinct 1: Luke DeGrande and Dave Smail
Precinct 3: Kim Boehm and Kathy Peckman
Osawatomie city races
Mayor: Mark Govea and Nick Hampson
City Council
Precinct 1: Kenny Diehm and Brant Johnson
Precinct 2: Jon-Michael Brand and Kirk Wright
Precinct 3: Dale Bratton, Jeff Walmann and Daniel West
Precinct 4: Tammy Filipin
Louisburg city races
Mayor: Donna Cook
City Council
Precinct 3: George Bazin and Clint Ernst
Spring Hill city races
Mayor: Tyler Graves, Steve Owen and Scott Snavely.
City Council: (two at-large seats) Rodolfo Arevalo, Joe Berkey, Chad Eckert, Brian Peel and Roy Riffel
Fontana city races
Three at-large City Council seats are up for election. Write-in votes will play a key role in this election. Incumbent George Hall is the only candidate who filed for office.
School board races
Spring Hill USD 230
Position 4: Jason Christopher Winbolt and Nicole Melius
Position 5: Sharon Mitchell
Position 6: Keith Ewing
Osawatomie USD 367
Position 1: Kristal Powell and Connie Hebert
Position 4: Kelly Daggett and Jeff Dorsett
Position 5: Richard Fisher Jr., Heather Poage and Gordon Schrader
Position 6: Marsha Adams and Shay Hanysak
Paola USD 368
Position 2: Scott Golubski, Frederick Poetter and Michael Yocam
Position 4: Kelly Franke and Connor McDonald
Position 6: Michelle Latto
Louisburg USD 416
Position 3: Douglas Shane and Jo Erin Stuteville
Position 4: Sari Antisdel, Michael Phillips and Dan Smith
Position 5: Jim Foote and Bill Mize
Position 6: Jennifer Goodman, Matthew Mercer and Kelli White
