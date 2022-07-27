Signs are everywhere that the “Value Them Both” Amendment is in for a tussle on Tuesday, Aug. 2, as voters head to the polls for the primary.
Placards — both in support of and in opposition to — an amendment to the Kansas Constitution regarding the regulation of abortion dot the landscape across Miami County.
“My vote and my prayers are with the unborn babies who deserve to have their right to life protected,” said state Rep. Samantha Poetter, a Paola Republican who is a member of the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs that sponsored the proposed amendment.
Poetter and her Republican colleagues representing portions of Miami County voted in favor of placing the amendment question on the ballot to coincide with the Aug. 2 primary.
“I support allowing Kansans to decide whether our Constitution should contain such a right, which we will do on Aug. 2,” said state Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican and pro-life supporter.
Samsel’s opponent in the Aug. 2 primary, Carrie Barth, a Baldwin City Republican, also has come out in support of the Value Them Both Amendment.
Registered voters, both affiliated and unaffiliated, can weigh in on the proposed amendment question that will require a “yes” or “no” vote to the following statement:
“Regulation of abortion. Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
A “yes” vote would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion — reversing a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision — nor require the government funding of abortion. The amendment itself does not ban abortion but provides the state Legislature with the authority to pass laws to regulate abortion.
A “no” vote would make no changes to the Kansas Constitution.
Organizations representing each side of the issue have fervently campaigned in the months leading up to the election to try and sway voters, and have even accused each other of spreading falsehoods about the amendment.
The debate has turned ugly in some instances.
“Over the last few months we have seen attacks on our First Amendment rights with signs being destroyed and stolen,” Poetter said. “Just north of us, a church was vandalized — red paint thrown on a statue of Mary.”
The debate doesn’t stop with grassroots efforts. Some lawmakers and the parties they represent have weighed in on the issue.
The Kansas Democratic Party stated in its party platform it opposes the amendment.
“Kansas Democrats believe that anyone who can become pregnant has the right to control their own reproductive choices, including the choice of contraception and the choice to terminate a pregnancy. We oppose the “Value Them Both” amendment to the Kansas Constitution that limits the right to bodily autonomy and puts health care decisions in the hands of the legislature.
“Kansas Democrats support the continued funding and operation of family planning clinics. We recognize these facilities provide preventive, prenatal, and reproductive health care to vulnerable, at-risk populations who lack access to other care options. We condemn acts of violence and intimidation against reproductive health providers, patients, and staff.”
Don Jordan, chair of the Miami County Democratic Party, said in an email Monday, July 25, the Miami County Democratic Party has not taken an official position on the amendment nor has it polled people to know what the position is of the members.
Poetter said passage of Value Them Both comes down to turnout.
“If pro-life voters turnout, then it will pass,” she said. “If they sit on the sidelines thinking it will pass because we are a pro-life state, it will fail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.