PAOLA — Miami County voters will use the county’s new election machines to cast their ballots when they head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The general election features several contested city and school board races, as well as renewals of a quarter-cent sales tax for Miami County and a half-cent sales tax for the city of Paola. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters whose polling site is the Paola American Legion will need to enter the building on the lounge side because another event will also be taking place at the Legion on Election Day, according to the County Clerk’s Office.
County Clerk Janet White, who is also the county’s election officer, said in a previous interview the new election machines feature a verified paper audit trail (VPAT) that was not available on the old machines.
“Verified paper audit trail is going to be for those individuals who actually want to physically see on a piece of paper their selections, but it is not a personal receipt for the voter,” White said. “It will need to be put back into the (machine) so that the ballet is cast. If they don’t do that they have not cast a ballot.”
White said the new machines will not allow a person to over-vote, such as selecting two candidates for a mayor’s race. It also has safeguards to prevent a voter from receiving the wrong ballot, she said.
White said Thursday, Oct. 24, feedback from advance voters about the new machine has been favorable.
In-person advance voting is available at the County Clerk’s Office during regular business hours until the noon deadline on Monday, Nov. 4. The office is located in Suite 102 of the Miami County Administration Building at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
White said every voter will have something on their ballot.
Aside from Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg, five other school districts stretch into Miami County. Voters who reside within the boundaries of one of those districts also will have a school board race to weigh in on. The five districts are Spring Hill, Prairie View, Blue Valley, Gardner Edgerton and Wellsville.
The ballot also will include a question about an amendment to the state constitution that would end the practice of adjusting U.S. Census numbers. Kansas is the only state in the nation that still adjusts its numbers for college students and military personnel to reflect where those individuals consider their permanent residency. If the amendment is approved, a person’s residency for the census count will be based on where they reside April 1, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The following is a list of candidates who filed for each mayor, city council and school board position up for election. An (I) after a name indicates the candidate is either the elected incumbent or a person appointed to fill the remainder of a vacated term.
CITY
Paola
Mayor: Artie Stuteville (I), Bobby Knudsen;
Council Precinct 1: David Smail (I), Scott Shappell;
Council Precinct 3: Leigh House (I).
Louisburg
Council Precinct 1: Kalee Smith (I), Travis Thompson, Dusti Travis;
Council Precinct 2: Lee Baer (I), Donna Cook.
Osawatomie
Mayor: Mark Govea (I);
Council Precinct 1: Lawrence Dickinson (I);
Council Precinct 2: Dan Macek (I);
Council Precinct 3: Karen LaDuex (I);
Council Precinct 4: Cathy Leaver (I).
Spring Hill
Three at-large council seats: Six candidates have filed to fill three at-large seats. The candidates are Andrea Hughes (I), Floyd Koder (I), Rodolfo Arevalo, Steven Boswell, Tyler Graves, Steve Owen.
Fontana
Mayor: Paula Hambleton (I);
Two at-large council seats: Kevin Reicheneker (I), James Schroff.
SCHOOL BOARD
Paola USD 368
Position 1: Cathy McFarlane (I);
Position 3: Tim Kelley (I), Carla Blackmore;
Position 5: Randy Rausch (I);
At-large: Amanda Martell (I).
Louisburg USD 416
Position 1: Robert Vohs (I);
Position 2: Lanny Smith (I);
Position 3: Bruce Caldwell (I), Linda Hipp;
At-large: Jacob Vickrey (I)
Osawatomie USD 367
Position 1: Tammy Booe (I);
Position 2: D.J. Needham (I);
Position 3: Josh Barnett;
At-large: Kristal Powell (I), Kevin Schasteen, Ben Wendt.
Spring Hill USD 230
Position 1: Brent Hoffman (I);
Position 2: Nels Anderson (I);
Position 3: Douglas Updike (I);
At-large: Nicholas Hunt (I), Scott Oberkrom, Ali Seeling.
Candidate profiles for city and school board races in Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg were featured in The Republic’s Oct. 16 edition and are also available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.