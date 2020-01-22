LOUISBURG — Blair Wagner has only been on the job for about six weeks, but the new administrator of Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab Center in Louisburg said some of the residents already seem like family.
Wagner, who wears many hats, said residents are by far the most important aspect of the job.
“I already have got some residents that just feel like my grandma and grandpa,” Wagner said. “For the most part they understand where they are at and they appreciate what we do for them. Every day we laugh. They have some great stories, and they haven’t lost their sense of humor.”
It’s important to keep the mentality that this is a resident’s home, Wagner said.
Relationships between staff members and residents are significant, he said.
“Sometimes, residents don’t want to drink fluids to stay hydrated (for example),” Wagner said. “And because of those relationships with certified nursing assistants, nurses, activity directors and administrative staff, usually one has just a special way with them and can convince them that drinking water is a good thing. Relationships probably underline everything we do.”
Maintaining a labor force is one of the biggest challenges for all nursing homes — not only finding people who have the skill set but also have the right mindset, Wagner said. The administrator said he is fortunate to have a great staff of people who are dedicated to their jobs and enjoy their work.
“It takes people with a special heart to take care of the elderly,” Wagner said. “You have got to slow down. You have got to have some patience. Sometimes, you have to realize you are standing with them in 2020 but they are living in 1938, and so the conversations don’t match up very well and you have to adjust to them, not them to you.”
Wagner’s role as administrator is multi-faceted.
“I make sure staffing is in place, and staffing numbers are within budgetary limits but providing the level of care that (owner) Recover Care requires,” Wagner said. “I make sure the building is fiscally sound. State and federal regulations have become a significant part of what we do.”
Making sure the center remains in compliance with those regulations requires a lot of paperwork.
“The paperwork has to be done and there is a rhythm to that which makes it manageable,” Wagner said.
“On a day-to-day basis, I may serve out meals, carry laundry, change briefs on a resident, or do an activity,” he said.
Wagner also oversees daily operational meetings and handles contracts with hospice, hospitals, mobile imaging, yard care, dietary supplies, nursing supplies another others.
“I have a couple of binders full of contracts,” he said.
Chasing after resident satisfaction, of course, is another key component.
“Some people need a little more care than others,” he said.
No matter what level of care is needed, Wagner said activities are planned for every resident.
“We have activities for all residents, and that ranges from those who are very active and very cognizant to those who are bed-ridden, which requires a little more forethought,” he said. “It might include one-on-one conversations, music, television — we have activities for all levels.”
Residents also enjoy Wii bowling and Wii fishing games, movie days with popcorn, and they have a multitude of bird feeders outside their windows, Wagner said.
“They enjoy watching the world go by as much as the rest of us do,” he said.
Volunteers from local churches also provide worship services.
“It’s a good community, very supportive,” Wagner said. “I think Louisburg is also fortunate in that it really has a very good continuum of care.”
Louisburg Healthcare and Rehab Center plans frequent trips into the community, such as going to restaurants and shopping.
“Walmart seems to be a popular place to land,” Wagner said. “We also provide trust accounts, which are basically a small, internal bank system. They can keep money here, and then if they want to go out to a restaurant or someplace like Walmart, they can get cash to carry with them.”
Wagner is not new to the industry. He has more than 20 years of experience as an administrator at facilities in Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in zoology and a minor in botany.
This is Wagner’s first job with New York-based Recover Care.
“It’s been a really good place to land,” Wagner said.
Wagner likes the building and its location, he said. The center sits in a cul-de-sac at the south end of Broadway Street.
“The building is in really good shape. It looks nice, and it’s inviting,” Wagner said.
