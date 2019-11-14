Local youths interested in cashing in on their talent still have time to sign up for the Paola Optimist Club’s annual “We’ve Got Talent” competition.
The talent show is open to all Miami County youths ages 7-18 who are enrolled in Miami County public, private or home schools.
The event will take place Jan. 11, 2020, but the deadline to enter is Nov. 21, and tryouts are Dec. 14.
Categories include vocal, instrumental, dance and other.
Judges will decide the top three “Showstopper Awards,” and audience members will also choose three “People’s Choice Awards” by voting. The reward for winning first place in either award is $500, followed by $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
For an entry form, email Ron Sullivan at rsulliv8@mokancomm.net or visit the Paola USD 368 website.
