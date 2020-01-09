Local youths will be putting their talent on display this weekend during the Paola Optimist Club’s annual We’ve Got Talent competition.
The talent show will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Paola Middle School auditorium.
Categories include vocal, instrumental, dance and other.
Judges will decide the top three “Showstopper Awards,” and audience members will also choose three “People’s Choice Awards” by voting. The reward for winning first place in either award is $500, followed by $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
