OSAWATOMIE – The 40-degree temperature – buffeted by occasional wind gusts that made it feel much colder in the shade – didn’t deter dozens of costume-clad youths and their bundled up parents from participating in the community’s annual Spook Parade on Halloween in downtown Osawatomie.
The event featured free hot dogs and plenty of candy as kids went trick-or-treating at downtown businesses in the 500 block of Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Before the parade, games for the kids ringed the inside of City Auditorium, with high school students offering instruction, encouragement, and candy prizes to the smiling youths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.