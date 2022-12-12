A 21-year-old Wellsville man was killed on Interstate 35 in northwest Miami County on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11, after being involved in a wreck and exiting his vehicle, which was then struck by another vehicle. At the time of the accident, there was heavy fog and low visibility, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
A 21-year-old Wellsville man was killed on Interstate 35 in northwest Miami County on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11, after being involved in a wreck and exiting his vehicle, which was then struck by another vehicle.
At the time of the accident, there was heavy fog and low visibility, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Kansas Highway Patrol handled the investigation, and according to its online crash log, the incident took place at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at mile marker 200.4, about 240 feet south of 223rd Street.
Melissa D. Hicks, 33, of Pomona, Kan., was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on I-35 in the left lane when she struck the left front corner of a disabled 2008 Volkswagon Rabbit that was involved in a previous collision and was facing northeast across the lanes of traffic, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The Volkswagon Rabbit then struck Matthew J. O’Neill, 21, of Wellsville, who had exited the vehicle for an unknown reason, according to the report. O’Neill died at the scene.
Hicks was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. She was taken to a hospital in Ottawa, according to the report.
Southbound I-35 was closed following the accident to allow for the investigation, but it reopened later that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.