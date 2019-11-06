KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The venue was the Sprint Center. The weather outside was cold, snowy and inhospitable.
But some of the faces inside were familiar as Louisburg residents joined thousands of other fans who braved the elements to attend Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour concert Oct. 30 in Kansas City, Mo.
Joel Viterna, a loan originator with PrimeLending and a leader in the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce, set the scene as he described his concert experience in an email.
“LOCASH opened the show a little after 6 p.m. and got the crowd fired up early,” Viterna said. “Cole Swindell played next. Cole has 11 No. 1’s as a songwriter and puts on a great show himself, playing many of those No. 1’s. Luke completed the night as headliner and knocked it out, showing why he is one of country music’s top showmen.”
The concert, originally scheduled to take place Oct. 3 at MC Farms northwest of Louisburg, was rescheduled to Oct. 30 because of muddy conditions. On the eve of the Oct. 30 concert, the show was relocated to the Sprint Center as it appeared the region was on a collision course with the first winter storm of the season.
Bryan said on stage that more than 11,000 people came out on a snowy Wednesday night for the show after changing the venue location 24 hours before, Viterna said.
“He thanked Sprint Center and Kansas City for being so accommodating. Bayer was the Farm Tour Sponsor. Bayer and Luke together donated a meal each time the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer was used and urged the crowd to include it with all of their social media posts throughout the night.”
Besides his generosity, he also put on a heck of a show, according to local fans in attendance.
“Luke started his show by riding out on a camo 4-wheeler, and then standing/playing/singing from the top of it for his first song, ‘What Makes You Country,’” Viterna said. “He played every top single he has had and then rolled out his newly released single ‘What She Wants Tonight’ as well.
“Being their last show together, Cole Swindell came out later in the show and sang with Bryan on several party songs, which the crowd went nuts for,” Viterna said.
Viterna was a big proponent of the benefits Louisburg could receive from having the Farm Tour concert on its front lawn and spoke on behalf of the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce at a County Commission meeting to urge commissioners to approve a special event permit for the show.
“The entire night was very fun, with many friendly Louisburg faces seen throughout the crowd,” Viterna said in reflection. “I enjoyed every bit of it…but couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed that Louisburg wasn’t able to showcase themselves as originally planned.”
Some of the friendly faces at the concert belonged to Krysta York Cates and her family.
"I took my 11-year-old Brooke and my 16-year-old Maddy," Krysta said in a text message. “We waited in line for three hours in the snow and freezing conditions for stage-side bracelets!"
Krysta now resides in Lee’s Summit, Mo., but her roots are in Louisburg. She is the daughter of Jack and Janet York of Louisburg, and Janet was also at the concert with her daughter and granddaughters – making three generations of the family huddled together in line outside the Sprint Center.
There were benefits to enduring Mother Nature’s cold shoulder to get a closer view of the concert.
“My daughter got a guitar pick from Cole Swindell!” Krysta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.