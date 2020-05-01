PAOLA — Dirk and Deanna Frackowiak have had some unusual visitors to their pond.
The Frackowiaks moved to Miami County in 1987.
The couple used to have buffalo on their property off 311th Street in rural Paola.
Dirk said he was happy to see the barn swallows recently show up. He had been waiting on them, and expecting their return to the pond, called “Buffalo Lake.”
The Frackowiaks also saw their blue-gray herron (egert). It is a large, rather majestic bird that glides through the air over Buffalo Lake.
What they didn’t expect to see this spring were the pair of white herrons (egerts) who have made Buffalo Lake their home.
“I have never seen the white ones like this before,” Dirk said. “We used to have buffalo, so I called it Buffalo Lake.”
“It actually looks like a buffalo from above,” he said. “I had some aerial pictures taken and it has the shape of a buffalo.”
The pond also has a doe that likes to hang out, Dirk said.
He is always on the lookout for large cats, like the Black Panther.
Bob Harrington, the late Outdoor Sports Editor of The Miami County Republic, had tracked stories of the Black Panther for decades.
Dirk said he has heard the Black Panther has been spotted in the Louisburg area.
