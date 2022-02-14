Wildcat Royalty

Reese Johnson and Isaac Guetterman were crowned the king and queen of winter homecoming during halftime of the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball game against the Spring Hill Broncos on Friday, Feb. 11.
Other court warming royalty were: Aubryn Berck, Chase Kallevig, Corinna McMullen, Aiden Barker, A.J. Arriola and Carson Kern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.