Wildcat Royalty

Reese Johnson and Isaac Guetterman were crowned the king and queen of winter homecoming during halftime of the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball game against the Spring Hill Broncos on Friday, Feb. 11. Other court warming royalty were: Aubryn Berck, Chase Kallevig, Corinna McMullen, Aiden Barker, A.J. Arriola and Carson Kern.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

Reese Johnson and Isaac Guetterman were crowned the king and queen of winter homecoming during halftime of the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball game against the Spring Hill Broncos on Friday, Feb. 11.

Other court warming royalty were: Aubryn Berck, Chase Kallevig, Corinna McMullen, Aiden Barker, A.J. Arriola and Carson Kern.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.