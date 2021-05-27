Two festivals are slated to take place this fall at Wildwood Outdoor Education Center south of Louisburg near the Miami-Linn county line.
Doug Bordegon, co-founder of festival organizer Borda Productions, told Miami County commissioners at their April 28 meeting that Dancefestopia music festival is scheduled for Sept. 9-12.
The Tumbleweed Country Music and Camping Festival, which normally occurs in June, will not take place this year, Bordegon said.
Instead, Borda Productions is collaborating with the band Whiskey Myers for a three-day event called Firewater Music Festival.
The festival will take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 at Wildwood and will feature camping, outdoor activities, and live music “all personally selected by the country-rockers who will headline the event,” according to Whiskey Myers’ website.
Tickets are on sale now for both festivals.
A few community members attended the commission meeting to talk about the noise complaints associated with Dancefestopia and the low-base sound that has been reported to rattle windows miles away in the wee hours of the morning.
Some county residents have expressed a desire to see the festival move to a new location at past County Commission meetings. Those in attendance April 28 did not want to see the festival go away — some citing the revenue it brings into the county — but they urged commissioners to rein in the constant low-base thumping that they said goes on for hours.
Commissioners and Bordegon talked about some of the mitigating measures that would be put in place this year, including pointing the stages in a southerly direction toward a more sparsely populated area. In previous years, the stages faced north.
Wonder if the commissioners really looked at what we the residents of this County actually said in their survey's for future things in Miami County or not?
