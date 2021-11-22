LOUISBURG — TJ Williams has filled the Ward 4 seat on the Louisburg City Council.
Council member Kevin Vohs vacated the position in October because he moved outside the ward. Williams will serve the remaining two years of the three-year term.
Council members voted unanimously to approve Mayor Marty Southard’s appointment of Williams, whose first council meeting was Nov. 1.
Council member Williams was a commodities trader specializing in domestic and international movement of crops and fuel products for 21 years.
In his retirement, Williams enjoys spending time with family and running his cattle ranching operation. He is the council liaison to the Louisburg Recreation Commission.
