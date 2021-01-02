Winter storms packing ice, wind and snow can lead to mayhem for motorists.
But a New Year’s Day storm that blanketed the area with an estimated 2 to 3 inches of snow on top of a sheet of ice generated just eight weather-related calls for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
From 4:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, sheriff’s deputies responded to three vehicle slide-offs, three vehicle checks/motorist assists and two non-injury accidents, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Fontana Fire Department responded to a slide-off and subsequent car fire near 363rd Street and Hedge Lane about noon Friday. No one was injured.
The storm carried the potential to create more havoc than it did on the roadways.
“We can credit the combination of great work by the Kansas Department of Transportation and Miami County Road and Bridge clearing the roadways and keeping them clear and the holiday (less traffic on the roadways) for the low numbers of weather-related calls,” said Capt. Matt Kelly, with the sheriff's office, in an email. “Having citizens remain off the roadways and allowing the road crews to do the work they do helps to keep the calls for service low.”
Kelly said motorists can take steps to keep everyone safe in wintry conditions if they must travel.
“We understand that there will be vehicles on the road and there is necessary travel, but we always suggest if you can adjust your travel schedule to allow the crews to clear the roadways it is much safer for everyone involved,” Kelly said Friday evening after the storm had subsided. “I think today is a prime example for that.”
As with any major winter storm, extra deputies came in and others were on stand-by should they have been needed, Kelly said.
While the roads were relatively quiet, hundreds of Miami County residents awakened New Year’s Day to find they had no electricity.
A power outage reported about 7 a.m. Friday left 865 customers without power, from the southern tip of Louisburg to 359th Street at Drexel, Mo. The outage spread west to near Somerset Road and east into Cass County, Mo., according to Evergy’s power outage map.
Other smaller power outages were scattered across Miami and Linn counties. About 255 customers were without electricity in the La Cygne area early Friday, according to Evergy.
A light snow continued to fall Friday morning while Evergy crews worked to fix the outages. Evergy had restored power to most of the affected customers between Louisburg and Drexel by 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Most Louisburg residents did not lose power, though a few homes near the entrance to the City Lake subdivision were without electricity, according to reports.
The Evergy map showed only five of the original 865 affected customers remained without power as of 11 a.m. Friday.
