The Miami County Sheriff’s Office worked two injury accidents and three non-injury accidents caused by inclement weather conditions on Thursday, Feb. 17, after a winter storm blanketed the county with up to half a foot of snow.
The storm also prompted county schools to call off classes for a second day on Friday, Feb. 18.
Wind gusts made conditions more hazardous, as blowing snow limited visibility and caused drifting on roadways.
In addition to the five accident calls, the sheriff’s office responded to 10 slide-offs, four motorist assists and two other weather-related calls between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Matt Kelly said.
Kelly said two accidents resulted in minor injuries.
Overall, the call volume remained low during the storm, the sheriff’s office reported.
The sheriff's office had additional staffing in service to assist with the weather-related calls, Kelly said.
“We also believe our call numbers remained low, partially due to schools and businesses closing for the weather, keeping people home and vehicles off the roadway,” he said.
The sheriff’s office estimated the county received between 5 to 6 inches of snow, though Kelly said with the blowing snow and drifts it is difficult to say for certain.
A snow removal company in Louisburg also estimated the storm produced 5 to 6 inches of snow, with 10- to 12-inch drifts in that part of the county.
By mid-afternoon Thursday, school districts in Paola, Louisburg and Osawatomie had already canceled school for Friday, Feb. 18, due to the snowstorm. It marked the second straight day the three districts were shut down because of the winter storm.
There was already no school Thursday and Friday in Spring Hill USD 230 due to parent-teacher conferences.
Miami County closed all of its non-emergency county offices at 11 a.m. Thursday because of public safety concerns caused by the inclement weather, according to a notice from the county.
