LOUISBURG – Hundreds of Miami County residents awakened New Year’s Day to find they had no electricity.
A power outage reported about 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, left 865 customers without power, from the southern tip of Louisburg to 359th Street at Drexel, Mo. The outage spread west to near Somerset Road and east into Cass County, Mo., according to Evergy’s power outage map.
Other smaller power outages were scattered across Miami and Linn counties. About 255 customers were without electricity in the La Cgyne area early Friday, according to Evergy.
Gusty winds ushered in a winter storm early Friday that left a sheet of ice and snow across parts of Miami and Linn counties. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Miami County and the surrounding area from midnight to 8 p.m. Friday.
A light snow continued to fall Friday morning while Evergy crews worked to fix the outages. Evergy had restored power to most of the affected customers between Louisburg and Drexel by 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Most customers in the city of Louisburg did not lose power, though a few homes near the entrance to the City Lake subdivision were without electricity, according to reports.
The Evergy map showed only five of the original 865 affected customers remained without power as of 11 a.m.
