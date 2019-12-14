PAOLA - Snow is expected to blanket the region Sunday and Monday, making traveling conditions potentially hazardous.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Miami and Linn counties in Kansas and for Cass, Bates, and Henry counties in Missouri from 9 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s.
NWS said motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. Law enforcement officials urge drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Louisburg police and fire officials say motorists should make sure to pack items like blankets, bottled water, high energy snacks, phone charger, flashlights, extra winter clothing including hats, gloves, coats and winter boots, hand tools like a small shovel, jumper cables, ice scrapers and kitty litter to put under tires for traction, according to the city of Louisburg.
Motorists can check the latest road conditions by calling 511 or going to kandrive.org.
NWS is calling for accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
Accumulations vary among other weather services. AccuWeather is calling for snowfalls of 4 to 8 inches over the two-day period. Freezing drizzle is also possible at times during the storm.
Missouri Department of Transportation says motorists should expect hazardous road conditions around Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs game. Kickoff is at noon Sunday.
