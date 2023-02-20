Wintry mix created hazardous driving conditions By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Miami County Sheriff’s Office Miami County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sleet, freezing rain and eventually snow on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 16, created hazardous driving conditions in Miami County and the surrounding region.Several roads reportedly were covered with a glaze of ice, and icy roadways are believed to have been a contributing factor to a fatal two-vehicle wreck that occurred north of Hillsdale.The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced that it responded to 32 calls for service between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 16.Those calls included seven non-injury accidents, three injury accidents, one fatality, and one vehicle in a ditch, according to statistics released by the sheriff’s office.The Spring Hill Police Department also reported several slide-offs in the area on that day. Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Tweets by micorepublic Latest News Tourney hopes in balance as Missouri, Mississippi State meet State ag officials push for on-time farm bill to fund slew of programs Pitt out for bounce-back effort vs. Georgia Tech Talk needs to be backed by action Ashley Greene felt like an 'alien' after giving birth Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'have started hanging out' My life is filled with grief paired with opportunity, says Jenny Slate Santa Fe prosecutors drop charge against Alec Baldwin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIcy roads lead to fatal wreck in Miami CountyFire destroys home west of PaolaFamily in need of help after house fireAurora's Army steps upStewart to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene UniversitySharen Kay Dees AhlbrandtOsawatomie police to increase traffic enforcement near schoolsFred L. FrazeeBob Allen to be honored for nearly 40 years of serviceChristine Marie Pottorff Images Videos CommentedWinter critters from groundhogs to black squirrels (1)Tax issues dominate first session of legislative breakfast series (1)A Super Celebration (1) Trending Recipes National Videos GeekStorm Episode 288 2:25 NFL QB Free Agency Carousel Update 1:47 Are The Jets Favorites To Land Aaron Rodgers? 2:20 Aaron Rodgers' Controversial Win at Pebble Beach 0:50 Raiders Favored In New Aaron Rodgers' Next-Team Odds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.