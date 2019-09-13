PAOLA - A 35-year-old woman accused of being in the country illegally was arrested during Paola Municipal Court on Thursday, Sept. 5, and held on a warrant issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Paola Police Chief Don Poore confirmed the arrest was made at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5, when Corina E. Deras-Siguenza showed up at municipal court due to a traffic citation she received in June.
The woman was separated from her 12-year-old daughter while she was being arrested, but her lawyer, who speaks Spanish, agreed to transport the child to another family member, Poore said.
A Paola police officer who speaks Spanish was also used as a translator during the arrest.
Deras-Siguenza was transported to the Miami County Jail, where she was held before being turned over to the custody of ICE officers.
Poore said arrests on ICE warrants are not common in Paola, but it is proper police procedure to do a warrant check during traffic stops and as people show up for municipal court.
Deras-Siguenza was pulled over at 4:39 p.m. June 15 while driving near Lake Miola and issued a citation for speeding and driving without a license. At that time, officers discovered the 13-year-old ICE warrant that was issued in December 2005, Poore said.
When officers contacted the local ICE field office, they were instructed not to detain Deras-Siguenza. But when officers contacted the office again Sept. 5 when Deras-Siguenza arrived for court, they were instructed to hold her, Poore said.
According to the paperwork on the original traffic citation, Deras-Siguenza is a 35-year-old resident of Kansas City, Kan., with her occupation listed as a stay-at-home mother.
