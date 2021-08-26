Shelley Woodard has no trouble remembering what day she began basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C.
Miami County’s new county counselor began her stint with the U.S. Army on Sept. 11, 2001, as two hijacked airliners slammed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City and another one struck the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
“You kind of knew something was going on,” said Woodard of 9/11. “There was a lot of activity. But at the same time, you’re so new you don’t really know.”
Woodward was on kitchen duty at the time.
“A drill sergeant stopped and asked if anybody had told us what was going on,” Woodard said. “He told us about the planes and what had happened.”
Woodard recalls everyone being a little skeptical.
“We didn’t really believe them at first because we thought perhaps that was a good tactic they use to get you a little scared, because you don’t know what to expect when you go to basic training,” she said.
Woodard said that evening she was allowed to watch some of the 9/11 reports on television.
“In the evening they let us watch a little bit of news coverage,” she said. “It wasn’t until they let us call home that it really sank in. So everything we signed up for was real at that point.”
Woodard had signed up for an eight-year hitch.
“We spent about three years actively drilling, but I could have been called up for the next five years (in the U.S. Army Reserves),” she said.
Woodard explained her Army vocation.
“I was a mechanic, so I worked on anything that had wheels,” she said. “At the time, women weren’t allowed to work on tanks and things like that. So I was limited to things with wheels.”
Woodard said she was not deployed overseas but was prepared to do so at any time.
Born and raised in Garden City, Woodard said her family moved to Idaho when she was in high school.
She completed most of her undergraduate degree at Texas A&M University and attended the University of Kansas Law School.
“I graduated from KU in 2017 and passed the bar that same year,” Woodard said.
She is a licensed attorney in Kansas and Missouri.
Woodard took a circuitous path to becoming an attorney.
“I did a lot of fun things; then I became a lawyer,” Woodard said, smiling. “But I’m happy with it.”
Woodard started her new job as county counselor on June 15. Previously, she had worked as an attorney for the state Department of Revenue.
“I worked for the Kansas Department of Revenue … I took over the property valuation division attorney position, and so in that role I advised the director of property valuation on property tax law.”
In her position, Woodard said she worked closely with many of the county appraisers across the state and taught some of their continuing education.
“That’s kind of how I found myself in this role because I knew the county appraiser, and he mentioned to me that there was an opening and eventually decided I might be interested,” Woodard said.
During law school, Woodward interned with the city of Emporia.
“It’s the city level verses the county. They operate in a similar fashion,” Woodard said. “So I had a vague idea but knew it was going to be different.
“Between the county and the city, those are the level of governments that touch the most people the most often,” she said.
Woodard said the County Commission runs its meetings well.
“I like that they give citizens a chance to speak if they want, and they keep things orderly,” Woodard said. “It’s been a good experience.”
While the county attorney handles criminal cases, as county counselor Woodard represents the county in most civil matters.
“We usually try to work things out before it gets to the litigation stage,” she said. “That’s cheaper for everybody and more amicable, because the people we are dealing with are citizens generally of the county. And so we want to make sure we are treating the citizens right. But sometimes [court] is unavoidable, so we do have a few matters ongoing.”
In addition to handling the civil legal work, some of Woodard’s duties are to review contracts, help draft resolutions and conduct tax sales.
“My main responsibility is to make sure the county commissioners know what the bounds of the law are so they can act within it, on any given issue,” Woodard said.
Woodward said she doesn’t necessarily know on any given day what’s going to walk in her door.
“So that keeps me on my toes, but I like that because it doesn’t get routine,” she said.
The petition for the proposed incorporation of the city of Golden is case in point.
“That’s a new territory for most of us, if not all of us, here at the county,” she said. “It’s a fairly novel issue that you don’t see very often in the state of Kansas.”
A current events junkie, Woodard said she likes to read nonfiction and travel with her husband Jon Noble, a public defender for the state of Kansas who works primarily out of Shawnee County.
“We have two dogs that are basically sweet couch potatoes,” she said. “I spend a lot of time playing with them.”
The elder is an American bulldog named Beans.
“He’s a sweet old man. That was his name at the shelter and that was my mom’s dad’s nickname because he grew a lot of beans,” Woodward said. “It was one of those meant-to-be dogs. He picked me; we didn’t pick him kind of thing.”
The couple also has a younger pit bull named Sydney, who Woodard said is a sweetheart.
“When they’re not eating my work shoes, they’re good dogs,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.