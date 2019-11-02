OSAWATOMIE – Work to repair a break in Osawatomie’s main sewer line should be completed in the next few days, interim City Manager Mike Smith said.
The main sewer line is buried under the Marais des Cygnes River, which has made repairs challenging and expensive, Smith said.
“It was underneath the river and right in the middle,” Smith said Friday, Nov. 1. “You have to bore under the river and replace the line. The work should be wrapped up next week.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued an advisory Thursday, Oct. 17, for the Marais des Cygnes River at Osawatomie – north of the Mill Street Bridge and east of U.S. Highway 169 and Main Street – because of the line break.
The advisory noted bacteria and other pollutant levels may be potentially elevated in the Marais des Cygnes River and neighboring tributaries because of the break. The advisory encouraged people who live or have activities in the vicinity to not enter the water or allow children or pets to go into the water.
The break did not affect the city’s drinking water supply.
A temporary line has been established and will remain in place until the repair work on the main sewer line can be completed underneath the river.
Smith estimated the repairs will cost about $300,000.
“It’s quite expensive to fix,” Smith said. “I want to commend our staff – they did a great job of jumping all over it. I think KDHE was impressed with how quickly they responded and reported it.”
