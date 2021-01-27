PAOLA — As one of the leading architects of the concept behind the COVID-19 vaccines currently being implemented worldwide, Dr. Barney Graham is often asked what inspired him to be a scientist.
Graham is proud to admit that the professional journey to his current position as deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Maryland began not in a laboratory but on a rural Paola farm.
“There was always a problem to solve on the farm,” Graham said. “You’d spend half a day figuring out how to fix things and what tools you need.”
Sometimes, that involved experimentation and improvisation, two skills that have served him well throughout his career.
Barney’s younger brother, Chris, said they both took on a lot of responsibility on the farm because their father was busy with his career as a dentist. They worked on the farm during summers while they lived in Olathe and then more extensively when they moved in the summer of 1970 to a home built near their rural farm property west of Paola.
Barney was preparing to start his senior year at Paola High School, and Chris was a couple of years behind as part of the class of 1973. Their younger sister, Janice, graduated from PHS in 1977.
Their father purchased the rural Paola farm in the late 1960s, and they started with quarter horses and eventually transitioned to cattle and hogs. At the peak of their operation, they had about 2,000 head of hogs.
Chris said he and Barney were really city folk transplanted to the farm life, so things didn’t always go exactly as planned.
“We had a big white wooden barn, and one day, Barney and I were scraping the paint that was coming off,” Chris recalled. “Dad had bought some garden sprayers, you put kerosene in them to burn grass shorting out the electric fence. I had heard you could also take paint off with them, and I talked Barney into it.”
The torch from the sprayer did take the paint off, but the brothers soon noticed smoke coming out of the roof of the barn, which happened to be filled with hay and hogs.
“In about 10 minutes the whole thing was engulfed,” Chris said. “It smelled like burnt pork chops for two months.”
While the farm life may not have been Barney’s calling, he said he enjoyed that time of his life immensely, and it helped prepare him for the classroom, where he truly excelled.
IT ADDS UP
Math was Barney’s passion, and as he prepared for college he thought he might end up in the teaching profession, perhaps as a math professor.
The problem was Paola High School, at that time, didn’t offer advanced math classes like calculus. Barney remembers receiving help from his math teacher Larry Stoecker.
“He let me study from his college books,” Barney said. “He really helped me.”
Jan (Duethman) Torrez dated Barney in high school, and she said she remembers waiting for him after class while he talked with Mr. Stoecker.
“They would discuss theories and formulas and things that were way over my head,” she said.
Her favorite memory of Barney, though, is the time he entered the Paola rodeo and rode a bronc.
“I can’t believe that he had the courage to do that,” she said.
In addition to his classes and rodeo adventures, Barney kept busy playing on the Paola basketball and golf teams.
By the time graduation day arrived, Barney was valedictorian of his class. The members of the class of 1971 were the first to graduate from the new high school, which is now Paola Middle School. It was the largest class in the history of PHS at that time with 150 graduates.
Barney’s classmates voted him “most likely to succeed” in the yearbook.
He did not let them down.
Barney attended Rice University, where he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in biology. He then attended medical school at the University of Kansas, where he earned his medical degree in 1979.
He also met his wife, Cynthia Turner-Graham, while they were both attending the KU School of Medicine, and they got married just months before graduation. They now have three grown children — Ebone’, Daniel and Anne.
Barney continued his training at Vanderbilt University, where he completed his internship, residency, two chief residencies and an infectious diseases fellowship. He also earned his PhD in microbiology and immunology from Vanderbilt in 1991.
The subject of Barney’s dissertation, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has continued to be a focus for him throughout his career. He and his team had a breakthrough in 2013 when they defined the atomic-level structure of the RSV fusion protein.
Barney said the fusion protein on RSV is similar to the spike protein on coronaviruses. He said the protein sits on the surface of the virus and reaches out and grabs the cell, pulling them together. The problem, Barney explained, is that the protein is like a transformer, starting in one shape and ending in another. That has made it a struggle in the past to create vaccines.
His breakthrough with RSV helps hold the protein in its original shape, and it has created a blueprint for the creation of multiple different vaccines.
FIGHTING OUTBREAKS
When faced with combating outbreaks of Ebola in 2014 and Zika in 2016, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and World Health Organization (WHO) turned to Dr. Graham for help. He and his team helped develop vaccines, with Dr. Graham actually designing the Zika vaccine, but Dr. Graham said that in both cases the outbreaks had ended before his team could get a true answer about the effectiveness of the vaccines.
The struggle, he said, is always getting a vaccine developed, tested and approved in time to help before an outbreak has ended. The Zika vaccine took about 100 days, which at the time was one of the fastest.
In 2017, Dr. Graham teamed up with Moderna to see if his protein design and Moderna’s mRNA platform could be used to create a rapid production system for vaccines.
In early January 2020, Dr. Graham and Moderna were preparing for a clinical trial to test whether a vaccine could be treated to combat Nipah, a deadly virus spread by bats in Asia.
That changed on Jan. 7, 2020, when they learned that the respiratory disease plaguing China was being caused by a coronavirus.
Dr. Graham said he and Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel agreed to shift the focus of the clinical trial to creating a vaccine for the coronavirus.
On Feb. 2, 2020, Dr. Graham received a call from Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, asking his thoughts on what protein he would use for a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Graham shared the same protein model he was using with Moderna, and both companies began work on developing a vaccine.
Although Dr. Graham and Moderna had a head start, with the first patient being vaccinated during a clinical trial in March, Dr. Graham said BioNTech received the backing of the Pfizer pharmaceutical corporation, which allowed them to quickly catch up.
By the end of July 2020, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines had both started phase three trials.
The creation of the vaccine took only 65 days, which Dr. Graham said is record-breaking time.
Dr. Graham said both of the vaccines are similar, and now that both are being administered to the public, he encourages everyone to take advantage of whichever one they can get their hands on first.
“Any vaccine that is approved by the FDA, I think is safe,” Dr. Graham said. “Everybody is going to be immune to this virus in three to five years, either by infection or vaccination.”
Dr. Graham’s work has earned him a number of accolades, including the 2017 Distinguished Medical Alumnus award presented by the KU Medical Alumni Association.
His research center also has gained more notoriety during the past year due to the pandemic, especially since it is under the umbrella of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director and chief medical adviser to the president.
As deputy director of the research center, Dr. Graham said he communicates with Dr. Fauci every week or two, but he said Director John Mascola speaks with Dr. Fauci practically every day.
Last spring, Dr. Graham was asked to give a presentation about his COVID-19 vaccine research to then President Donald Trump, who was touring the facility.
Dr. Graham’s work has been featured in numerous publications, include The New Yorker and National Geographic, but Barney said he is not in the industry for fame and notoriety. Instead, he’s focused on mentoring other young scientists in his field and working to combat the ever-changing world of viruses and vaccines.
“We’re trying to stay two steps ahead of these new mutant viruses,” Dr. Graham said, adding that he is hopeful a RSV vaccine will be available by 2024 or 2025.
Chris said he is not surprised by his brother’s humble personality. In fact, it is what he most respects about his older sibling.
“If you meet Barney in person, you wouldn’t have any idea that he is one of the world’s top scientists,” Chris said. “Our whole family is very proud of him.”
HOMECOMING
Barney is not able to make it back to Miami County very often, but he still has family in Kansas with Chris in Overland Park and Janice in Lawrence. Both of his parents are also buried in Pratt, Kan.
Ten years ago, while visiting his mother, Barney made a stop in Paola and surprised his classmates by attending their 40th class reunion celebration.
Classmate Marla (McKoon) Dilliner, who organizes the class reunions, said she didn’t recognize Barney at first when he walked into their meeting at Pizza Hut. But he was as humble as ever when she asked him what all the letters after his name mean.
“He said, ‘that just means I read a lot,’” Marla recalled with a laugh. “He was a really nice guy.”
Classmate Jim Meinig said he enjoyed catching up with his old friend. The two had a special connection because they dated sisters back in 1971. Jim also remembers giving a few farming tips to Barney.
“I had to teach him how to throw hay,” Jim said. “We knew he was sharp, and he was always one to go above and beyond, but he still had common sense, and that’s few and far between. He was just a very nice guy.”
While back in town, Barney said he had to take a trip by the old farm house to see how things have held up. While there, he came across what might be the crowning achievement of his work career, a testament to the manual labor he and his brother put into the farm.
“I was pretty proud to see the corner post and fence still standing,” Barney said.
