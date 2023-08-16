OSAWATOMIE — Eugene Kramer, who lives in the same house in Osawatomie he moved into in 1949, was just 17 years old when he and a friend went to their local United States Navy recruiting office to enlist.
Kramer and his friend, Louis Williams, lived in Quenemo, Kan., and the two made the trip to a Naval recruiting office in Topeka.
Kramer filled out the paperwork, and his recruiting officer had him sign the papers.
The next thing he knew, Kramer, without even the chance to stop by home and say goodbye to his mother, Martha, was on a train to Kansas City, Mo.
“I was going to join the Navy,” Kramer said. “The recruiting officer had me fill out some forms. After 30 minutes, he said go ahead and sign it, and we will have everything ready to go. I signed it, and he said, ‘You are in the Navy.’
“I was 17 and had never been on a train before,” Kramer said. “I had never been to Kansas City. I was dropped off at Union Station. I had to go to the courthouse there in Kansas City, and it was a long way to the courthouse. They saw the papers and sent me to a dining area to eat, and I went to bed.”
The next morning, Kramer, now 97, was on another train headed to Farragut, Idaho. He was there for the next six weeks for training.
Kramer went to radio school. He would serve on three merchant ships in the Pacific during his service in the Navy from March of 1943 to November of 1945.
“I was on my way back to the states when they dropped the first bomb,” Kramer said. “After they did that, we figured the war was going to be over soon. It obliterated the whole country.
“They didn’t think we had a second bomb,” he said. “Then they dropped a second bomb. We did not have a third bomb, but Japan could not have known that.”
Kramer remembers exactly where he was when Japan surrendered.
“I was on the radio while we were stationed in Okinawa,” he said. “We were getting in a Mexican radio station that was reporting Japan was ready to unconditionally surrender. While we were docked in Okinawa, we were just 500 miles away from Tokyo.”
He helped serve as an armed guard on the merchant ship.
“I volunteered and signed up to be an armed guard,” he said. “I trained on weapons in California, just off Sunset Boulevard.”
Kramer served on merchant ships all across the Pacific, protecting ships transporting gasoline and supplies.
He worked on the ships as a radio operator, talking to other ships with the use of Morse Code. He was also trained to operate blinker lights.
Two of his brothers, Richard and Floyd, also served in the United States Navy.
Floyd served on a ship that serviced submarines. He was a diesel mechanic.
As luck would have it, on Jan. 27 of 1944, Eugene Kramer was on the same ship as his brother, Richard, and they were able to celebrate Eugene’s 18th birthday together.
Kramer was one of nine children, with eight boys and one girl in his family. Eugene Kramer and Lorraine Katherine (Thompson) Kramer had five children: Barbie, Janice, Mary, Mike and Carl. Eugene and Lorraine exchanged wedding vows June 9, 1946, and were married for 73 years.
He went to grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Melvern, Kan.
Eugene Kramer started Kramer’s Gas Station with his brother, John, in 1959.
He also worked for many years with Murray’s TV in Paola owned by the late Gene Murray. He helped build towers for Murray’s TV.
Kramer has been on an honor flight to see the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.
He has also been to the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas, and the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Every year on June 6, Kramer and members of his family travel to the Eisenhower Museum in Abilene to remember D-Day, the anniversary of the Normandy Landings on June 6, 1944. Kramer was there for the 75th anniversary held in 2019.
The museums remember World War II: the heroes, the battles, the United States coming together as a nation to fight and the horror of war. During a six-year period, from 1939 to 1945, more than 70 million people died. An estimated 50 to 56 million military and civilian deaths were directly caused by the war and another 19 to 28 million people died from war-related disease and famine. World War II was the largest and most violent military conflict in history.
