Editor’s note: The following article was submitted by the Marais des Cygnes DAR Chapter.
To most Americans, Christmas is a time of joyous celebrations, gift giving, and unrepentant over eating. However, for many of those with lost family members it can be a time of sorrow as empty dinner table seats bear grim reminders of their loved ones’ absence. This can be especially true if the missing relative was a veteran of our military services and is buried far from “home.”
Wreaths Across America provides a way for grateful family members, friends and lovers of freedom to remember those no longer with us during the holidays. Each December tens of thousands of veterans are remembered by Americans during the holiday season. By placing wreaths on the graves of our veterans, we remember their service and sacrifice for our country.
Trish Batchelder, a Louisburg resident and Daughters of the American Revolution member, has a nephew and other family members interred at the National Cemetery in Houston and has the opportunity to be sure they and their service are remembered each year. She has seen the volunteers laying the wreaths and greatly appreciates the kind and loving gesture. She has also seen the graves decorated at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Fort Scott National Cemetery, and Arlington National Cemetery. It is a truly moving sight.
This year, graves will be decorated across the country on Dec. 20. As a wreath is placed on a grave by a volunteer, the service member’s name is said aloud assuring they are remembered for their service to a grateful country. Each grave represents a patriot who helped strengthen and protect our freedom and ideals. Sadly, though, not every veteran can be honored with a wreath due to lack of adequate funding.
Anyone can honor fallen veterans by making a donation to Wreaths Across America.
You can designate a cemetery or simply donate to the organization to help make sure as many veterans as possible can be honored and remembered during the holiday season.
The Marais des Cygnes DAR Chapter is one group that can help you with the process of honoring our veterans. If you wish to know more, please contact Trish Batchelder at (913) 377-2513 or go to the Marais des Cygnes DAR Chapter Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.