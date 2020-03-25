The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., Public Health Department has confirmed that a second death in Wyandotte County related to coronavrius (COVID-19) occurred Monday, March 23.
The patient was a man in his 70s who was admitted to a local hospital on Monday, March 16, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 18. He was discharged on Friday, March 20, then later admitted to another local hospital on Sunday, where he passed away in the late evening on Monday, March 23, according to a Unified Government news release.
It's the third coroanvrius-related death in Kansas. The other occurred in Johnson County.
Mayor David Alvey said it is critical that residents of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., follow all Unified Government preventive measures and guidelines, including the stay at home order that is in effect through April 23.
Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer for the Unified Government, said the stay at home order and social distancing recommendations are critical to “flattening the curve.”
“The curve is a way to show the number of people who have the virus at any point in time,” Dr. Greiner said. “We need to keep that number low, so we don’t overwhelm our health care system. Without efforts to intensify social distancing, like the stay at home order, COVID-19 can spread very easily – it is estimated that each COVID19 positive patient could infect between 2.6 to 4 additional people.
“If we work together to slow the spread we can protect ourselves, our families, and our Wyandotte County community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.