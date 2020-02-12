OSAWATOMIE — Wyatt Elsbury is circling Feb. 21 on his calendar.
The countywide spelling bee featuring the top spellers from public and private elementary and middle schools will take place that day.
Wyatt won the Trojan Elementary spelling bee Friday, Jan. 31, to qualify for the county bee. Noelle McBee was runner-up. Both are fifth graders at the Osawatomie school.
The countywide spelling bee on Feb. 21 is scheduled to take place at Osawatomie High School. The winner of the countywide bee will be eligible to compete in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 21, at Newman University in Wichita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.