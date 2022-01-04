The COVID-19 pandemic once again dominated the headlines in 2021, but it certainly wasn’t the only major news story to impact the lives of Miami County residents.
A group of rural county residents captured attention when they fought for the creation of a new city named Golden, and the Osawatomie State Hospital announced it would start taking voluntary admissions for the first time since 2015.
There also was a major election in 2021 that led to new mayors in the county’s largest four cities, as well as the creation of a joint recreation commission between the city of Paola and USD 368.
Those are just a few of the stories featured in our annual Year in Review, which takes a look back at the top 10 stories of 2021.
Links to all 10 top stories can be found below.
