230621_mr_lou_fishing_01

LOUISBURG — The fish were biting at Louisburg City Lake on Saturday, June 17, during the 27th annual Louisburg Fishing Derby.

The event was open to anglers under the age of 16, and although the numbers were down a bit this year, organizers said everyone had a great time.

