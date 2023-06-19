top story Young anglers have a blast at Louisburg Fishing Derby By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230621_mr_lou_fishing_01 City of Louisburg Former Louisburg resident Paden Town (right) helps his son, Sawyer, at the Louisburg Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 17, while his wife, Morgan, and younger son, Loren, also fish. Show more Show less City of Louisburg Former Louisburg resident Paden Town (right) helps his son, Sawyer, at the Louisburg Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 17, while his wife, Morgan, and younger son, Loren, also fish. City of Louisburg Dana Gangel, 12, of Louisburg shows off her sixth catch of the morning at the Louisburg Fishing Derby. She also caught a bass that weighed 5 to 6 pounds a few weeks earlier in a friend's pond. City of Louisburg Five-year-old Hudson Maupin sits on the boat ramp at Louisburg Lake hoping a fish takes the bait during the annual Louisburg Fishing Derby. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG — The fish were biting at Louisburg City Lake on Saturday, June 17, during the 27th annual Louisburg Fishing Derby.The event was open to anglers under the age of 16, and although the numbers were down a bit this year, organizers said everyone had a great time.Members of the Louisburg Lions Club and LRC Anglers fishing club served as judges. Volunteers also helped set up and serve a hotdog lunch, as well as hand out prizes.Prizes are awarded in various age categories for most fish, biggest fish and most inches caught.Dana Gangel, 12, of Louisburg reeled in several fish during the event. It continued her stretch of good luck, as she caught a bass that weighed 5 to 6 pounds a few weeks earlier in a friend’s pond.Former Louisburg residents Paden and Morgan Town had fun fishing with their children, Sawyer and Loren.Five-year-old Hudson Maupin sat on the boat ramp at Louisburg City Lake with his small pole hoping a fish would take the bait. Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 