The state of Kansas, through its NextGen Under 30 program, recently recognized its 2022 class of young professionals under age 30. Miami County’s honorees able to attend the recognition day at the state Capitol building Monday, Oct. 3, in Topeka were (from left) front row: Jordy Goff, Our Clique Photography; Marley Murrow, USD 367; Kari Bradley, Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce/city of Osawatomie; (back row) George Dille, GD Construction; Alex Freund, Miami County Economic Development; Britnie Batish, Wright Way Homes/Crown Realty; and Trevor Ballou, city of Osawatomie.
TOPEKA — The state, through its NextGen Under 30 program, recently honored its 2022 class of young professionals in Kansas under age 30 during a “Day at the Capitol” on Monday, Oct. 3, in Topeka.
NextGen Under 30 seeks to identify and honor talented young adults and encourage them to follow their lifetime family and career goals in Kansas, according to its website.
Miami County honorees in attendance for “Day at the Capitol” were Jordy Goff, Our Clique Photography, Marley Murrow, USD 367, Kari Bradley, Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce/city of Osawatomie, George Dille, GD Construction, Alex Freund, Miami County Economic Development, Britnie Batish, Wright Way Homes/Crown Realty, and Trevor Ballou, city of Osawatomie.
The young professionals had an opportunity to meet Gov. Laura Kelly while visiting the capitol building.
“Keeping our young people in Kansas is critical to the future of our workforce, communities, and economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “These leaders show that the future is bright.”
