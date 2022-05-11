Parker Chalupnik stands beside the bicycle repair stand that he installed at the Flint Hills trailhead in Osawatomie for his Eagle Scout project. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 14, Mayor Nick Hampson (background) thanked Parker for thinking of Osawatomie and the Flint Hills Trail as the location for his Eagle Scout project. He said the new repair station is a good addition to the amenities at Mile Zero. Parker is a member of Boy Scout Troop 93 in Shawnee.