OSAWATOMIE — Parker Chalupnik likes to ride bikes so much that he incorporated cycling into his Eagle Scout Service Project.
Parker, age 14, decided installing a bike repair stand to help hundreds of cyclists along a trail would make a good project.
Jeff Carroll, owner of Ottawa Bike and Trail, located at the intersection of the Flint Hills and Prairie Spirit State Park trails in Ottawa, suggested Parker look at Osawatomie as a site for the stand.
The community sits at the Flint Hills Trail’s eastern terminus, known as Mile Zero. Carroll provided a contact name and materials at his cost to Parker for the repair stand.
Parker, an eighth-grader at Monticello Trails Middle School in Shawnee, received permission to put up the bike repair stand, and the city of Osawatomie poured the cement pad that anchors it.
“Thank gosh for the city,” Parker said. “That would have taken us a long time.”
It took Parker one day to complete the project.
The bike repair stand is the newest amenity at the Mile Zero station. A cyclist puts the bike up on the stand — a sort of car lift for bicycles — to make it easier to work on.
The repair stand is equipped with a variety of gadgets that enable the cyclist to do everything from change a tire tube to tighten bicycle parts.
Parker is a member of Boy Scout Troop 93 in Shawnee. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the stand on April 14.
At the ceremony, Troop 93 Scout Master Myrl Wear talked about some of the work that Parker has completed, and Mayor Nick Hampson thanked Parker for choosing Osawatomie.
