PAOLA — Emmarie and Averly Green danced their way to first place in the People’s Choice Awards and the Show Stopper Awards at the annual We’ve Got Talent show presented by the Paola Optimist Club.
Emmarie (Shrek) and Averly (Donkey) performed a dance routine to “Travel Song” during the two-hour performance at the Paola Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Green sisters love dancing together. They two have been dancing competitively as a team for three years.
Ruth Simons danced her way to the hearts of the audience and the judges as well. Her ballet routine to “You Say” by Christian singer Lauren Daigle was runner-up in Show Stopper Awards and third place in the People’s Choice Awards.
Aliya Hall tapped danced her way to second place in the People’s Choice Awards to the music of “On Top of the World.”
Shannera McCoy placed third in the Show Stopper Awards with her interpretive ballet routine with a Thriller-like interpretation to “I Will Survive.”
Meg Johnson, who recently took up playing the cups, was named the Most Improved Bruce Kelly Award winner. She played “Your Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone.”
“These kids are all like one group, the way they support each other,” said Paola Optimist Club President Ron Sullivan. “I am so proud of all of you. The way you got out there on stage. You do it your best. If you do that in what you do the rest of your life, you will be very successful and very happy.
“The Paola Optimist Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary,” Sullivan said. “For the next 50 years, we need people like you to fully invest the best of yourself.”
Ella Koechner performed a ballet routine to the music of “Tight Rope.”
Zoe Fletcher danced to the music of “How far I’ll Go” from the movie Moana. She dedicated her performance to her father Christopher who is in the military serving in Afghanistan.
Macyn Goode danced to the music of “Mama Knows Best.”
Jack Burchett used his fingers to entertain on the piano, playing “New York State of Mind,” by Billy Joel.
Autumn Layne Craig performed a flag routine to the music “Dear Winter,” while flipping the flag into the air and catching it, among other maneuvers.
Georgia Perina danced with her fan to the music of “Spanish Rose.”
Georgia Lawson played a classical piece on the piano, performing “Rondo alla Turca” by Motzart.
Kayleigh White danced to the music of “Broadway Banana.”
Taylor White did a ballet routine to the music of “In Case You Don’t Live Forever.”
Carlee Taylor sang an emotionally reflective song called “I Don’t Know My Name.”
Santana Romero smiles and owned the stage while dancing to the music of “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown.
Lily Lewis danced and jumped and even went head over heels upside down on a flip to the music of “Beautiful Thing.”
Mary Pfefferkorn sang “Fight Song.”
Lucy Pfefferkorn sang a beautifully reflective and emotional song named “Older.”
Kiera McIntire performed a ballet routine to the music of “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin.
Rachel Reimer performed a moving song “Dead Mom” from the movie “Beattlejuice.” She sang with a bold voice and added to the piece with a dramatic stage presence.
