LOUISBURG – Children and their parents missed out on a lot of things due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) this spring and summer.
Miami County Dance Movement, with students in Paola and Louisburg, moved its annual dance recital from June to July but ended up putting on a show for the ages called “Seize the Day,” with “Bucket List Items” for each of the routine themes.
The recital was held at Louisburg High School with extra precautions from theater seating designated with social distancing, one entrance and one exit, masks required for everyone except the dancers during their routines. There were also hand sanitizing stations and each dancer had their own changing space backstage.
“Each class had a specific bucket list item that we chose from students, parents and teacher submissions,” said Lacy Draznki, owner of Miami County Dance Movement.
Some of the bucket list themes included “Surfin USA,” “Red, White and Blue” with a mix of popular sports arena songs, “Jump,” and “In the Wild.”
Students and teachers did a lot of work behind the scenes to pull the recital off, including plenty of time on Zoom to learn their routines.
“We had a great response from our event,” Draznik said.
With so many things altered from school to summer trips and activities, it was a breath of fresh air to see the students have their moment to shine, parent Julie Baalmann said.
“I literally had tears when we walked up to the school for the recital and through most of it,” she said. “It is simply amazing what the teachers pulled together to keep dance a part of the kids week through this difficult time, but also the dedication of the kids to keep dancing.
“I’ll be honest, I was anxious about the recital being in the auditorium, but walking in and seeing the way the seating was spaced and everyone wearing their masks, it was easy to relax, feel safe and enjoy the recital,” Baalmann said.
The recitals were split up, with Paola dancing on one day and Louisburg on another day. Each of those performances were also split up with young students in one show and older students in another.
“The safety logistics seemed daunting, but everything went so smooth during the event,” Draznik said. “Each student was allowed three guests only. We majorly spaced the audience out and masks were required for everyone throughout the event. Shows were split up to have less people and kids in the building.
“We had one entrance and one exit for students and parents,” she said. “Students had to stay with their parents the entire time. We had individual changing stations and no finale. There were sanitizing stations, we sanitized the floor and seats in between shows.”
The show was recorded on video and also live-streamed for the entire two days of performances.
“Everyone loved that,” she said. “We had family and friends watching from all over the United States. That's something we will definitely keep for the future. We completely understand there's still always a risk and respect the families that decided not to attend. It was a difficult and ever-changing decision, but the parents and students sincerely appreciated all our efforts regardless.
“We were blown away by how much work the students and parents had clearly done at home during our ‘virtual’ class time,” Draznik said. “Thank you so much to all our families and students that were a part of this season nine. It will go down in history.”
