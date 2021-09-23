LOUISBURG — Cedar Cove is already one of Miami County’s most unique tourist attractions, and it soon may offer even more learning opportunities for its visitors.
It was William Pottorff, with the help of Shelly Tooley, who first opened the Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory & Education Center in 2000, but it’s Steve Klein and B.J. Auch who are leading the facility into a new era.
For more than 20 years, Cedar Cove has housed large cats and other endangered animals at the facility located about two miles east of Louisburg on Kansas Highway 68. After the passing of Tooley in 2008 and Pottorff in 2012, Klein and Auch have taken lead roles in operating Cedar Cove.
Klein is the Cedar Cove facilities director and board president, and Auch is the director of operations and board treasurer.
The facility has become a sanctuary, or retirement home as Klein calls it, for big cats and other animals. But space limitations on the current 10-acre tract have not allowed for the type of spacious living areas Klein would like to offer the Cedar Cove animals.
Klein hopes that is about to change, as he and his fellow Cedar Cove representatives are finalizing a site plan for a large expansion of their facility. He said he hopes to present something to Miami County officials by the end of the year.
The expansion is possible thanks to the recent acquisition of 126 acres of adjoining property from George Criswell.
Criswell is a Cedar Cove board member, and it was his family’s initial 11-acre donation of land in 1997 that allowed Cedar Cove to eventually open at 3783 Kansas Highway 68. The most recent sale of 126 acres was finalized in late 2017, and Klein and Auch have been busy mapping out plans for a large expansion ever since.
Klein said there was a bit of a delay as they worked with Powell Observatory on plans for the observatory to possible relocate to Cedar Cove land, but now it sounds like the observatory may end up on a larger adjacent tract. Klein said that would work just fine for Cedar Cove, which could use the land for a variety of amenities, including trails and possible camping or other lodging facilities.
Although the plans still have to be approved by the county, Klein said the current proposed design includes the construction of an Earth dome containing a tropical rainforest, planetarium, science center with views of the animals, greenhouse, classroom space and a new habitat expansion with multiple enclosures for the animals to be circulated through.
Klein’s mission is to teach visitors the importance of preserving ecosystems and learning to work together with Mother Nature and not against it.
“The cats are a mantelpiece of these ecosystems,” Klein said.
He acknowledged that it can be an uphill battle.
“We are now facing the human-driven extinction of 3,000 to 5,000 species per year,” he said.
Klein is taking his mission far beyond the boundaries of Cedar Cove. Last year, just before the pandemic hit, he traveled to India with the Fishing Cat Conservancy to see firsthand how the forest habitats of the fishing cat are being destroyed by the commercial tilapia and tiger shrimp industry.
Those wanting to learn more can watch videos on the CedarCove TigerPark YouTube channel.
Information about ticket prices and an online booking system can be found on the Cedar Cove website at www.saveoursiberians.org.
The newest additions to the park are an Asian leopard cat named Zuma and two Geoffroy’s cats from South America named Spirit and Luna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.