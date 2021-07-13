LOUISBURG — Anna Chapman recently celebrated her 104th birthday with music, balloons, fellow residents, family and friends at Vintage Park in Louisburg.
She also enjoyed some birthday cake.
Chapman was born on June 21, growing up on a farm just down the street from where she lives with residents at Vintage Park.
“I cannot believe, after all of these years, I ended up back where I started,” Chapman said with a smile.
Her parents immigrated to the United States from Germany. The first language she learned to speak was German. English was her secondary language.
Chapman was serenaded at her birthday party, listening to country music with old standards like “Country Roads” by John Denver, “It’s Hard to Be Humble” by Mac Davis and some old school rock and roll with “Oh Boy,” by Buddy Holly.
She got to leave Vintage Park with the residents and family, taking a ride on a jet plane to another John Denver song, “Leaving on A Jet Plane.” It was fitting that her party would have two songs by Denver, who was born Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., with his family coming from Germany as well.
Her favorite ice cream is vanilla.
Chapman said her key to a long life is taking life as it comes with no stress.
Chapman moved to Vintage Park in 2013. She has been a resident there for eight years.
She is an avid and talented painter. Several of her paintings were on display for the party, displayed with balloons spelling out “104” for her birthday.
One of the paintings is a beautiful country scene with an old, white steeple church surrounded by trees with brown and green leaves and a white picket fence in early fall.
A wonderful waterfall is the subject for another striking painting.
A close up painting of a large tree takes the viewer back to a peaceful fall day with an explosion of radiant amber colors, announcing the coming of winter.
There is also a calming ocean scene with the waves flowing up to the sea shore.
In her paintings it is clear to see where Chapman goes to leave the stress of earth behind, taking joy in the simplicity and beauty of the nature around her.
