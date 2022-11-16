PAOLA — Cecelia and Dezi Smith were recognized as Kansas City Regional 911 Hero Award winners for their efforts to attend to their grandfather during a medical emergency.
Their grandfather fell and was unconscious.
Cecilia, 10, called 911 on Sept. 6. Her call was answered by Miami County dispatcher Nichole Archer. Speaking clearly and calmly, she was able to provide her address and information about her grandfather’s medical emergency.
“Nichole reassured Cecelia that help would be there soon,” Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly said. “She quickly transferred the call to Morgan Lindbloom at the Johnson Emergency Communications Center.”
Lindbloom directed Cecelia and Dezi to move their grandfather to his back. She talked Cecelia through the process of performing chest compressions on the grandfather.
At this point, her 9-year-old brother, Dezi, started chest compressions as she counted.
“The two children and grandmother continued the chest compressions for more than six minutes until the first deputy arrived who continued until EMS arrived,” Kelly said. “Unfortunately, in this instance the grandfather did not survive, which is why this call was so emotional. But today was to emphasize the courageous actions they took that day.”
The Kansas City Regional 911 Hero Award program was created to recognize and reward young people who show they know how and when to use 911, by performing some heroic action during an emergency.
To receive this award, the hero must have initiated the call to 911 and be able to provide the dispatchers with information to get help on the way.
“We are thankful for the Mid-America Regional Council for their support and facilitating this award for our citizens and staff,” Kelly said. “We are proud of the actions taken by Cecelia and Dezi, showing how to properly call 911, remain as calm as possible and to work through the crisis. They exemplify courage and heroism at such a young age. We are also proud of dispatcher Archer and lead communications specialist Lindbloom for their work during the crisis.”
Present for the Kansas City Regional 911 Hero Award presentation were Cecelia and Dezi Smith, Miami County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Nichole Archer, Johnson County Emergency Communications Center lead emergency communications specialist Morgan Lindbloom, Mid-America Regional Council public safety director Eric Winebrenner, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ethan Rodgers and Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly.
Cecelia and Dezi wanted to hear the sirens. Following the awards presentation, where they all posed for pictures, the two were taken outside the Miami County Sheriff’s Office where they were able to get in a deputy patrol car and hear some sirens.
Cecelia and Dezi were then given a tour of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, where they were able to see the dispatch center.
