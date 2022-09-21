LOUISBURG — Thousands of festivalgoers are expected to descend upon the Louisburg Cider Mill for its annual Ciderfest celebration.

The two-weekend event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, at the Louisburg Cider Mill, located three miles west of Louisburg on Kansas Highway 68. There are no admission or parking fees to attend Ciderfest.

