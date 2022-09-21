One of the fall traditions at the Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm is choosing a new theme for its annual 10-acre corn maze. Emily and Brielle Light were the winners of the 2022 corn maze design contest. Their winning design is pictured above. This year’s Ciderfest will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2.
Arthur of Lee’s Summit, Mo., tries the sledgehammer game during 2021 Ciderfest at the Louisburg Cider Mill. This year’s two-weekend festival will take place Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2.
File photo
Louisburg Cider Mill
The Louisburg Cider Mill’s annual Ciderfest celebration will take place Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2.
LOUISBURG — Thousands of festivalgoers are expected to descend upon the Louisburg Cider Mill for its annual Ciderfest celebration.
The two-weekend event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, at the Louisburg Cider Mill, located three miles west of Louisburg on Kansas Highway 68. There are no admission or parking fees to attend Ciderfest.
Ciderfest begins with the Louisburg Lions Club pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.
The family-friendly festival offers a chance to watch how apples are freshly pressed into 100 percent pure apple cider — from initial washing to the actual press in the mill, according to the Louisburg Cider Mill’s website.
Kids of all ages can ride the hay wagon out to the Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm’s pumpkin patch to pick their own pumpkins, navigate the farm’s 10-acre corn maze, see farm animals, play on the hill slide, use the picnic areas and take advantage of photo opportunities, according to the website.
Other activities include pony rides, inflatable slides, watching cider doughnuts being made, and shopping in the mill’s Country Store, which is open year-round. Some of the signature items found among the many selections in the store include fresh apple cider and apple cider doughnuts, Lost Trail Root Beer, gifts and gift baskets.
Ciderfest visitors will find a variety of art and craft booths, which will be open throughout the day until 6 p.m.
The festival also features live music with a bluegrass and country flare, according to the website.
One of the fall traditions at the Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm is choosing a new theme for its annual 10-acre corn maze.
Susan Johnston, the mill’s marketing director, said Emily and Brielle Light were the winners of the 2022 corn maze design contest. Their design features a fall farm theme, including pumpkins and apples, the cider mill and a friendly looking scarecrow.
The mill’s family farm opened Sept. 16. In addition to Ciderfest, other upcoming special events include a community service weekend, a college weekend and Zombie Forest Night.
See the Louisburg Cider Mill’s Facebook page for more details about these and other events.
The mill also offers fire pit rentals that provide access to all the amenities on the family farm, which include the corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, farm animals, Apple Playland, Mount Sunflower Slide, corn cribs and other attractions.
