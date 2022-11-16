LOUISBURG — Dennis Cook is most at ease with a guitar in his hands.
His first inspiration to pick up a guitar and learn to play came during the British Music Invasion in 1964, otherwise known as the Beatles.
“I am a Beatles fan,” Cook said. “I probably wouldn’t know how to play guitar today if it wasn’t for those guys.
“When I saw them on television in 1964, I said, I have to learn to play guitar like that,” he said. “I was in the third grade. I was 10 years old. Our hair changed after that. It had to be like the Beatles.”
Cook is a regular performer at the Louisburg Senior Center, performing for seniors as they visit before lunch.
He is a member of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, inducted in 2011 with members of the band Riverrock.
He used to travel quite a bit, opening for acts like Merle Haggard, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Lori Morgan, David Allen Coe, Asleep at the Wheel, Joe Diffie, Desert Rose Band, k.d. lang and Ray Price.
“I opened for Merle one time at Guitars and Cadillacs,” Cook said. “As far as country music, he is the king.”
Haggard remains one of his favorite country performers.
Cook plays guitar with a background track, which he recorded. He records each instrument on the track and then puts it all together.
Cook opened his set at the Louisburg Senior Center with “I’ll Fly Away” by Alan Jackson.
“Country music has changed over the years, and not all for the best,” Cook said.
He played an oldie but goodie “Just Because,” by late country legend George Jones.
“This was one of his best songs,” Cook said.
Cook performed several Haggard songs, beginning with “Everybody Sings the Blues Sometimes.” He also played “If We Make It Through December,” and “Truck Driving Man.”
“I like the Beatles, but I like Merle too, so here is one more song by him,” he said. “I play a lot of his country music. He was the king.”
Cook proceeded to play “The Highway is My Home.”
Cook had some family and friends in the audience with him for a visit to the Louisburg Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
He played “Imagine” by John Lennon of the Beatles for Loretta, “Dust in the Wind,” by Kansas for his friends Mike and Molly, “I’ll Fly Away,” written by Albert E. Brumley in 1929, for Louisburg Senior Center regulars Ann and Marie, and “Michelle” by the Beatles for his brother Steve.
Music has always been a great medium for Cook to communicate with others.
“I enjoy coming down here and playing music for everyone,” Cook said. “It is a blessing for me.
“It is just wonderful to have a place to come to and play for people,” he said. “It is a lot of fun. I get a lot of self-gratification from playing.”
Someone once suggested to Cook that there really should be a Beatles greatest hits CD.
“It was just amazing how the Beatles could write all of those songs,” Cook said, “I saw a thing the other day that said the Beatles need to have a CD with all of their hits. Someone said you can’t get that many songs on a CD. Now, more than 50 years later, their music still speaks to you.
“They changed everything,” he said. “They were the first ones to do videos, in their television shows. But they changed everything: their clothes, their hair and their music. They were outside the box.”
Cook played a variety of other Beatles songs, including “Imagine,” “Here Comes the Sun, and “Let It Be.”
“The song ‘Let It Be,’ was from a dream Paul McCartney had where his mom came to visit him,” Cook said.
McCartney starts the song with his mother’s name, Mary, who had passed away about 10 years earlier. McCartney was bothered by some things, and his mother came to him in a dream, saying “Let It Be,” and everything was going to be OK.
McCartney said the song was one about his mother, and her inspiration, and not religious, but he did not mind if people took it that way.
Cook played with Riverrock, the Ladies of the Grand Old Opry (Jean Shepard, Jeannie Seely and Leona Williams), Ferlin Huskey, Marty Haggard (Merle’s son), Michael Twitty (Conway’s son), Kevin Black (Clint’s brother), Tommy Cash (Johnny’s brother), John McQueen (member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Andy Coin and the Bourbon Boys and Delisa Dawn and Route 66.
“I had a lot of pleasure to open for some great people and work with some great people over the years,” Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.