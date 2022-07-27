Due to a reporter’s error, Louisburg golfer Ian Kirkpatrick was misidentified in a Tri-County Spotlight Golf Team story. Kirkpatrick earned second-team Spotlight honors. The Louisburg Wildcats were regional runner-up, qualifying the entire team for state. We regret the error.
