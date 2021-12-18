PAOLA – The Miami County Cancer Foundation recently received some much-needed supplies to help community members in their fight against cancer.
The Paola Police Department sponsored a communitywide collection of nutritional drinks the foundation provides to cancer patients. This year, the Paola Police Department sent a challenge out countywide.
The Paola Police Department challenged the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Louisburg Police Department and the Osawatomie Police Department to collect nutritional drinks this year.
Jodie Livengood, president of the Miami County Cancer Foundation, praised the Paola Police Department and Police Chief Eric Jenkins for organizing the collection event. She thanks the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Osawatomie Police Department and Louisburg Police Department for joining the effort this year.
Livengood said the Miami County Cancer Foundation was running low on nutritional drinks to provide local residents fighting cancer.
The foundation spends thousands of dollars each year helping local residents fighting cancer with the nutritional drinks, gas cards, rides to treatments and other expenses.
The Paola Police Department challenged departments and city employees to donate boxes of nutritional drinks like Boost and Ensure. Employees at Paola City Hall, Paola Public Works and the Paola Police Department challenged each other to see who could donate the most beverages.
This year, that challenge went countywide to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Osawatomie Police Department and the Louisburg Police Department. That challenge was heard and accepted with local law enforcement in the county donating more boxes of nutritional drinks than ever collected before.
Representatives from the Paola Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Osawatomie Police Department and Louisburg Police Department delivered the drinks to the Miami County Cancer Foundation’s office in Paola on Wed., Dec. 1.
