Michelle Tholen of Moran, Kan., waves as she runs along the lake shore during the 2021 Louisburg Cider Run. Following right behind her is Ashley Surratt of Louisburg. The 2022 Louisburg Cider Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Adam Smith of Kansas City, Mo., leads a pack of runners making their way up Broadway during the Louisburg Cider Run in 2021. Right behind him is Anna Bolton (bib 32) of Leawood. The 2022 Cider Run will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, and is expected to attract about 500 runners.
File photo
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Cider Run is expected to draw participants of all ages for the annual 5K, 10K and Kids Fun Run.
The Saturday, Oct. 1, event kicks off with the Kids Fun Run at 3:30 p.m. in downtown Louisburg, followed by the 5K and 10K runs at 4 p.m.
The course starts in the downtown business district and winds around Louisburg, taking runners through such locales as Ron Weers Park and along the Louisburg Lake shore trail before returning downtown for the finish.
Becky Bowes, executive director of the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce, said she is expecting around 500 participants this year, much like last year’s event.
Bowes said she has been told a street construction project taking place on Metcalf Road should not interfere with the course, which crosses Metcalf at Fifth Street and at the entrance to Ron Weers Park.
“We are competing with some other races (in the Kansas City area) that day, but we are still expecting a turnout of around 500, about the same as last year,” Bowes said. “We are just hoping for good weather.”
The 5K race is the most popular of the three runs, with 314 participants logging times last year.
Andrew Brown, age 16, was the overall male winner of the 5K in 2021, with a time of 19:32.7. The top female finisher was Lisa Jewell. The 45-year-old Shawnee runner recorded a time of 22:21.6.
Runners ranged in age from 8-year-old D. Lee of Louisburg, who covered the 5K course in a time of 35:38.0, to 79-year-old Sally Kennett of Lawrence, who recorded a time of 38:36.0.
Jenny Overstreet, 37, of Olathe, was the overall winner of the 2021 10K run, recording a time of 43:05.3, followed by Anthony Mamunes, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., who covered the course in 44:41.9.The top overall male and female runners in both the 5K and 10K will receive an award, and the winner of each age group will be recognized, Bowes said.
Male and female age groups for the 5K and 10K are 9 and under, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.
Participants ages 21 and over will be treated to a serving of hard cider after completion of their event.
The annual Louisburg Fall Festival, featuring over 20 vendors set up in downtown Louisburg, will coincide with the Cider Run event.
Runners will have two opportunities to pick up their race packets early.
The first one will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at AdventHealth South Overland Park, located at 7840 W. 165th St. in Overland Park.
The second opportunity will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Fox Hall, located at 201 S. Broadway St. in downtown Louisburg.
Packets also can be picked up on the day of the race from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fox Hall, Bowes said.
