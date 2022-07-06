LOUISBURG — Noah Cotter is busy saving the world again, releasing the second book in a super hero series called Noah Tone Outbreak.
Cotter, a Louisburg High School student, released the first book in the series, Noah Tone Plague of Powers, in 2020.
“I call this series in progress the Noah Tone saga,” Cotter said. “In this book series, I plan to follow the fictional journey of Noah Tone as he fights against the impending apocalypse that threatens the existence of the human race.
“With the help of allies, rebels and an array of extraordinary super humans, Noah Tone develops an impressive stand against the empire that aims to destroy humanity and rebuild civilization from the ashes,” he said. “The story of Noah Tone is still far from complete, and my second novel, Noah Tone Outbreak, is a story that brings us one step closer to the end of Noah Tone’s journey.”
It all started with a comic book Noah came up with called Vibrato Man. When his Uncle Sheb from Texas saw the comic, he suggested Noah’s parents, Gabe and Sara, publish it.
“We really were not interested in doing that,” Gabe said. “We wanted him to just enjoy what he was doing.”
Noah turned his interest from the comic book to a novel. Sheb encouraged them to seek out a publisher.
The first book in the series, Noah Tone Plague of Powers, was published when he was in eighth grade, following nearly two years of trials and tribulations.
Noah is one of the heroes in the series, but he is not alone, joined in print by his siblings, and even his parents, in the fight between good and evil.
Noah started writing the first book when he was 12. It took about a year to write the book and another nine months to have it published.
While working on getting the first book published, he was already busy writing the second book in the series.
“The tone part relates to his power of sound,” Noah said. “I was trying to come up with a name that would go with tone. Usually people do not want to put themselves in a book, but my name was perfect for it. Noah Tone sounded so good, I just put it there. Really, the whole book is about what I like the most, super powers, science fiction, action. I wanted to make a book I would want to read. A book that was quick with action and kept the reader engaged.
“Noah Tone is a super human teenager who at the beginning of the book is just trying to make his way in his life,” he said. “But there is a secret force, Rebal, who are trying to take over the world with children like him who have powers.”
Helping Noah in the battle against the Rebal are his siblings: Levi, Ana, Seth, Jesi and John.
Noah Tone Outbreak, as well as the first book, Noah Tone Plague of Powers, is available on Amazon, Google and Barnes and Noble and other sites. The book series has been sold across the globe with sales in Australia, the United Kingdom and South America.
“Outbreak contains pivotal moments in the Noah Tone series that include the rescues of important allies, reunifications of long lost family and also the start of a war that ultimately proves to be the deadliest in human history,” he said.
Noah Cotter is most at home when he is putting his thoughts on paper.
He was a 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards and Greater Kansas City Writing Project honorable mention awards winner.
The teenage author joined some impressive company in winning the honor, also awarded to young aspiring writers like William Allen White and Ernest Hemingway. The journalism school at the University of Kansas is named after White, the longtime Kansas newspaper man. Hemingway began his journalism career as a reporter for a Kansas City newspaper.
Noah is the son of Gabe and Sara Cotter of Louisburg. Gabe and Sara are graduates of Paola High School.
