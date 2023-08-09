PAOLA — Serving veterans has always been a mission for Pamela (Harrington) Hennigh of Paola.
Pamela is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Daughters of the American Revolution.
She recently started Meals for Veterans with her son, Jason, meeting at the Paola American Legion on the third Saturday of every month to prepare 14 meals for each veteran on their list.
Meals for Veterans is serving veterans in Miami County, Linn County and Johnson County.
“I was looking for a project that would benefit our local veterans,” Pamela said. “This is very important to me, being the daughter of a veteran and the mother of a veteran.”
Pamela is the daughter of the late Bob Harrington, who joined the United States Army Air Force in 1943. He was a tail gunner on a B-29. Following his service, Harrington began a career in journalism which lasted more than six decades. He started the sports pages in The Miami County Republic in 1949.
Jason Hennigh, Bob Harrington’s grandson, served in the United States Marines. He was a cook and later worked on maintaining equipment for mobile kitchens. Jason served in Okinawa.
Jason also packed equipment shipped to Korea for feeding the National Guard during training. He works in maintenance at the Miami County Medical Center.
“I grew up in a military family,” Pamela said. “Dad was a veteran. My son is a veteran, and other relatives served in the military. Fathers, sons, mothers, daughters, brothers in military, we are all family.”
Her father-in-law, Bob Hennigh, served in the Army. She has uncles and cousins on her father’s and mother’s side of the family who have also served in the military.
Pamela and Jason meet at the Paola American Legion on the third Saturday of every month at 9 a.m. and work on putting meals together until 2:30 or 3 p.m. They are at the American Legion from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some veterans come in or have others pick up their meals. Other meals are delivered to the veterans.
“My mother talked to me about the project,” Jason said. “She has done so much for me and my family, I had to be part of it with her.”
Meals for Veterans started with its first meal preparation day Saturday, April 22.
Jason, who has a passion for cooking, works in the kitchen preparing the food. Pamela has 14 stations organized for each of the meals being prepared for the veterans.
There are meal order sheets, so food is prepared for the special needs of each veteran.
To nominate a veteran for Meals for Veterans, contact Pamela at (913) 259-1474. She will need the veteran’s name, branch served in, address and telephone number.
Meals for Veterans is always looking for volunteers to help put meals together and help with delivery of the meals. Anyone wanting to volunteer can contact Pamela at the same number.
“We are always looking for delivery people,” Pamela said.
Pamela said Meals for Veterans would not be possible without the support of the community, businesses and volunteers.
Ollie Davis, 11, Paola, is the youngest volunteer. She makes cookies for desserts for veteran meals and helps assist with putting meals together.
Pete Bell of the Paola American Legion has offered fundraising advice.
The Paola American Legion assists Meals for Veterans with free use of the kitchen and hall for preparing meals and putting them together. Mike Welter, a member of the Legion, meets them on the third Saturday of the month to let them in and comes back to lock up.
Paola Queen’s Price Chopper has assisted Meals for Veterans with generous donations.
The Paola American Legion Auxiliary and Daughters of the American Revolution have made regular donations to benefit the organization.
Landmark Nartional Bank and Justin Smail of Smail and Associates also have helped by volunteering time to set up the charitable status and taxes as well as banking needs.
Sarah West from Landmark National Bank in Osawatomie has also been a regular volunteer for the organization.
Jana (Harrington) Barcus, owner and founder of Better Equine and another daughter of the late Bob Harrington, assists Meals for Veterans with technical support.
