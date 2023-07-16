230719_mr_spt_senior_bowl_01

PAOLA – Louisburg Senior Center members took on the Paola Senior Center in a Senior Wii Bowling tournament, setting them up and knocking them down for three hours.

The coveted traveling trophy, The Ruby Red Slipper Award, went to Bertie who brought the honor back to Louisburg. Bertie bowled a 208 in the final round to win the tournament held Monday, July 10.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

