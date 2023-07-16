PAOLA – Louisburg Senior Center members took on the Paola Senior Center in a Senior Wii Bowling tournament, setting them up and knocking them down for three hours.
The coveted traveling trophy, The Ruby Red Slipper Award, went to Bertie who brought the honor back to Louisburg. Bertie bowled a 208 in the final round to win the tournament held Monday, July 10.
Paola had held The Ruby Red Skipper Award, but it left with Bertie on the bus headed back to Louisburg Senior Center where it will be on display. The next tournament is set for August at the Louisburg Senior Center.
Ginger Kelsey of Paola had the highest score of the tournament with a 238, holding off David Maddox of Louisburg by a single pin. Janice was third on the leaderboard for the day with a 226.
Sixteen bowlers from Paola and Louisburg signed up for the Senior Wii Bowling tournament. The bowlers were dived up into four groups of four. The top two bowlers from each flight advanced to the semifinals. There were two groups of four for the semifinals and the two top advanced to the finals.
David Maddox of Louisburg, Phillip of Paola, Randy of Paola and David of Paola were in the first flight.
Maddox struck for three strikes in a row during his round, getting a turkey. Philip also had a turkey with three consecutive strikes.
Phillip had a tough ball later, which did not go his way, leaving pins in the alley. He reacted by hiding his head in his hands.
Maddox finished strong with two strikes in the 10th frame and advanced with a 219.
Phillip struck three times for a turkey in the 10th frame and moved on with the second highest score in the round, posting a 202.
The second round featured Ken New, Kelly Nash, Ginger Kelsey and Betty.
“I give up,” said Ginger on one of her attempts. She really had no reason to worry, however, rolling her fourth strike in a row for a turkey plus one.
New had a strike and a spare in the 10th frame. He moved on with a 173.
Ginger rolled a strike and a spare in the 10th to finish with a 238. She also advanced to the next round.
Roger, Cynthia, Bertie and Kim were in the third flight.
“Oh no, that is so slow,” Kim said during one of her attempts. “For Heaven’s sake.”
Bertie, a regular at the Louisburg Senior Center, recently turned 94. She said the “4” was not good. Every time she had to pick up a spare, it seemed to be the No. 4 pin.
“That is my enemy, the No. 4 pin,” Bertie said with a smile.
Kim picked up a nice spare, knocking down the No. 4 pin, of course, to get the job done.
Roger had a spare in the 10th frame to finish with a 176. Cynthia made a spare in the 10th and put up a score of 139.
Bertie got a spare in the 10th frame, another No. 4 pin, for her fourth No. 4 pin spare of the game. She wound up with a 189.
“That is not bad for an old lady,” she said.
Paula, Janice, Anne and Ken Asher were in the final flight.
“That has to be the slowest spare in history,” Asher said after putting a nice score on the board in one of the early frames. It was his first Wii Bowling attempt, and the controls took a little getting used to.
Janice recorded a turkey with three strikes in a row. She finished strong with spare in the 10th for a score of 226.
Anne had a strike and a spare in the 10th for a 148. Asher also finished with a 148. Asher moved on with a coin toss.
David Maddox, Phillip, Ginger and Ken New squared off in the semifinals.
Maddox kicked his leg out on one attempt to help pick up a strike. He had a strike and spare in the 10th frame to move to the finals with a 237.
Phillip had three strikes in a row in the 10th for a 185. Ginger had a strike and spare in the 10th frame for a 192. Ken New took the second finals spot with a pair of strikes in the 10th to post a 202.
Roger, Bertie, Ken Asher and Janice were in the second semifinal round.
Asher had a pin that did everything but go down like an old Weebles Wobble toy. He knocked the pin down for the spare.
Roger finished with a 201, and Bertie had a 171 to advance to the finals.
The finals featured David Maddox, Ken New, Roger and Bertie.
Bertie, of course, had another frame with a No. 4 pin spare.
Maddox posted an even 200. New had a spare in the 10th frame and finished with a 190. Roger had a strike and a spare in the 10th for a 194.
Bertie stole the show in the finals, striking in the 10th to wrap up the title with a 208.
