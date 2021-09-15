PAOLA — Senior citizens got to find out more about services available to them while enjoying music and ice cream during Party in the Park.
Live music was provided by Gale and Friend’s, including “Annie’s Song” by John Denver and “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin. The folk style band featured four guitar players, a banjo player and a violin player.
Ice cream was offered by Endless Mercy Baptist Church. Water was provided by Price Chopper.
Party in the Park, sponsored by the Miami County Council on Aging and the Paola Senior Center, was Sunday, Sept. 12, on Paola’s Park Square.
Chris Lorman with Angels Care Home Health in Ottawa and Kathy Goul with the Marais des Cygnes Extension Office helped organize the event. Lorman and Goul are both members of the Miami County Council on Aging. Similar events previously took place in Louisburg and Osawatomie.
Sgt. Ryan Rayzor of the Paola Police Department visited with Pam Bryant and Helen Webster and other area residents about the Gold Key program offered through the police department. The program, in its fifth year, has dispatch contact seniors who sign up for the Gold Key and check in on them every morning. If they do not respond, an officer is sent to the location to check in on them. They can also leave a key with the Paola Police Department, and in the event of an emergency, officers can use the key to let medical personnel enter the residence without having to break down a door.
“The Gold Key program is a great way for us to interact with the community,” Rayzor said.
Forms to join the Gold Key program are available at the Paola Police Department.
Community Liason Joel Cushing was on hand to visit with residents about Faith Hospice.
Jennifer Husted let residents know about the Foster Grandparent Program and how they can volunteer and make a difference at schools, Head Start programs and other special needs facilities assisting children in the community.
A booth from Kansas State, called Aging Well, had information for seniors about estate and advanced health care planning, nutrition, Alzheimer’s, care giving, fitness and Medicare.
The Paola Senior Center had a booth at the Party in the Park with information about activities from monthly birthday parties, dominos, yoga, book club, coffee club, Wii tournaments, cornhole tournaments, other services and excursions.
There was a booth from Cedar Lake Village about senior living and assisted living.
Louisburg Health Care and Rehab Center also had a booth at the Party in the Park with brochures and information about their services.
