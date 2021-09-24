A fall tradition in Louisburg will continue Saturday, Sept. 25, when Powell Pumpkin Patch opens for the busy autumn season.
The popular pumpkin patch, which is located at 25695 Spring Valley Road, will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day from opening day until Oct. 31.
Logan York owns and operates Powell Pumpkin Patch with his wife, Katie, and his parents, Darrell and Regina York.
The Powell Pumpkin Patch also features a corn maze and offers gourds, squash and Indian corn.
Powell Pumpkin Patch offers free parking and free admission to the 35-acre pumpkin patch. A nature trail winds through the property and hayrides are available on the weekends, according to its website. There’s also a small play area for the kids.
The Powell Pumpkin Patch started in 1990 when the York family planted 35 acres on the farm. Even though the Powell family no longer owns the farm, the Yorks said they kept the Powell name to honor Marjorie Powell Allen.
For more information, go online to www.powellpumpkinpatch.com.
