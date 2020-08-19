PAOLA — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has a new edition to its history room.
On display in the History of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Est. 1855 room is a collection of law enforcement and public responder badges and patches from the collection of the late Tom Reed.
Reed, a 1981 graduate of Paola High School, passed away in July 2019. He owned and operated Park Square Emporium in Paola for more than a decade before marrying Chalen Asher, a local pharmacist. The couple moved to Horton where Tom opened the Electric City Emporium. His wife passed away in December 2019.
Reed had served as a reserve deputy in Horton, Kan. Among the many collections he had were the law enforcement and first responder badges and patches.
Ken and Mary Asher of Louisburg, Chalen’s parents, donated the badges and patches to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for display in the history room.
Sheriff Frank Kelly and Undersheriff Wayne Minkley accepted the donation on behalf of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Reed had three display cases of badges in his collection. One with local Miami County and Kansas badges was donated to the Sheriff’s Office. An album, featuring his entire collection of patches, was also donated.
One of the more interesting badges in the collection is one Reed had especially made for himself. It was a Park Square Emporium security badge. The badge had Reed's name on it and his badge number, 81, was the year he graduated from Paola High School.
The collection also features a Paola Fire Department Chief badge, a Paola Police Lt. badge, 1938 and 1939 Kansas Chauffeur licenses, a Paola High School security badge, a Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Corp. badge, a Paola Police Department Res. Sgt. badge, a state of Kansas Police Capt. badge, a AAA School Safety Patrolman badge and a General Hospital Medical Center Parking badge.
Other highlights from the badge collection include a Sedgwick County Deputy badge, an Overland Park Fire Department badge, an East St. Louis Patrolman badge, a Bolder Colorado Undersheriff Badge and a Wells Fargo Security Services badge.
The patch collection features a Miami County Sheriff’s Office patch, old and new Paola Police Department patches, a Department of Public Safety patch from Osawatomie, a Paola Fire Department patch.
Other patches include a Colby Police Department badge with wheat on it, a Manhattan, Kan. Police Department patch, a Cimarron Police Department patch, an Ottawa Police Department patch, a Hoisington Police Department patch with a farm scene, an Iola Police Department patch, Kansas City, Kan. Police Department patches, a Haysville, Kan. Police Department patch featuring a sunflower on it, a Kansas City, Kan. Corrections Police Department patch and a Savannah, Mo., Police Department patch.
There is a Tribal Police Department badge from the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas. There are patches from the Chicago Police Department, the Illinois State Police and a patch from the Toronto Metropolitan Police Department.
