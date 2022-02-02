It was a slow go for motorists in Miami County on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as the region dealt with freezing rain, 5 to 6 inches of snow and sharp winds.
Temperatures dipped into the mid-teens, with the winds making it feel like zero.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was all hands on deck with several deputies coming in on their day off to assist with calls during the snowstorm.
"We were prepared with this storm by providing extra staffing," Capt. Matt Kelly said. "Our patrol, court security and investigations divisions assisted with additional staffing, and we had a total of 12 deputies on the streets to help with the weather. Additionally, we were prepared to utilize our recently acquired MRAP vehicle to assist, but it was not needed for any rescues today."
Between midnight and 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office worked eight slide-offs, two non-injury accidents, two motorist assists and one vehicle check, Kelly said.
In one instance, a driver attempting to turn around a tractor-trailer lost control of the 18-wheeler and it slid off an outer road, striking a tree near U.S. Highway 69 and 391st Street on Wednesday morning. A tow truck company from Olathe was called to assist the truck driver.
A silver passenger vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 69 near 295th Street. The vehicle spun around, with the back of the car coming to rest against an embankment.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning deputies were working multiple slide-offs in the county and urged motorists to use caution.
The southbound U.S. Highway 69 ramp at 1100 Road into Pleasanton was closed early Wednesday when a tractor-trailer lost control in the slippery conditions and was blocking the ramp. The sheriff’s office reported at 9:16 a.m. the intersection had reopened.
School cancellations started coming in Tuesday, Feb. 1, ahead of the storm.
By late Tuesday afternoon, Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, Spring Hill USD 230 and Prairie View USD 362 had announced schools would be closed Wednesday due to the approaching winter storm.
School cancellations helped diminish the number of vehicles on the road, said Sgt. Mitch Talley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
“Calling off the schools really helped,” Talley said. “That was a safe decision. You don’t want kids walking in this, or getting to school and them getting stuck there. They made the announcement early to give parents time to make plans for child care. It was windy out there and very cold.”
Traffic in general was not as heavy as a typical Wednesday morning. Talley said people were smart and did not get out unless they had to.
“I think everyone realized it was going to be bad and thought they had better stay home,” he said.
Snowfall was widespread throughout the region. Capt. Kelly estimated the storm had dumped 5 to 6 inches of snow across the county by midday Wednesday.
Snow plow crews were busy Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, working to keep the roadways clear for motorists who needed to get out.
"With any winter weather, we recommend that you prepare for any traveling," Capt. Kelly said. "Have safety equipment such as blankets, spare shoes and socks, shovel, ice scraper."
Kelly said motorists should plan their travel, extend their travel times and leave earlier.
"When stopping, begin to brake sooner and leave extra space between you and other vehicles. Slow your speeds," said Kelly referencing the National Weather Service (NWS) slogan: "Ice and Snow, Take it Slow."
While snowfall had diminished by midday Wednesday, NWS cautioned that another round of snow will move into area later Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Because of the anticipated second band of snow, an NWS winter storm warning that includes Miami and Linn counties will continue through noon Thursday, Feb. 3.
The NWS said additional snow accumulations will be possible with the second round and slippery road conditions could affect the morning commute Thursday.
"Our region is expected to receive another up to four inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service tonight into tomorrow morning," Kelly said Wednesday afternoon. "So expect similar conditions as today for tomorrow, especially since the melted snow will be freezing over and creating ice overnight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.