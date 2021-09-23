LOUISBURG — Powell Observatory continues to be one of Miami County’s hidden secrets, tucked away at Lewis-Young Park.
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC) has owned and operated Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park for the past 36 years.
It soon may be located at a new home, though, as plans are in the works to move the observatory to a larger plot of land near Louisburg, and curators hope to relocate the facility by 2023.
Recently, ASKC representatives have been in talks with the Cedar Cove Feline Conservancy regarding the possibility of building the new observatory complex on a portion of the Cedar Cove property.
Terry Conner, ASKC president, said that during those discussions, officials reached out to an adjacent property owner regarding an easement for utilities, and the owner of that land actually asked the observatory officials if they would consider purchasing that land instead.
The tract was more than 70 acres, and Conner said it got observatory officials excited about the opportunity to relocate to a larger tract that could better handle their needs. Observatory officials are currently in negotiations with the landowner, and even if it doesn’t work out, Conner said the hope is to move to a similar large tract.
A Capital Campaign is just beginning for ASKC to raise the funds needed to build a new observatory complex that would include large telescopes, an outdoor ampitheater, and a large auditorium with planetarium capabilities. This would allow both night and daylight educational opportunities.
Built in 1984 by ASKC members, the observatory has one of the largest telescopes open to the public in a five-state area — the Ruisinger Telescope, a Newtonian with a 30-inch diameter mirror, according to the observatory’s website. In addition, the observatory has other telescopes available for public viewing.
The observatory is open to the public on the first and third Saturday nights, May through October, and for special astronomical events. Public programs include an educational presentation on an interesting astronomy topic, a tour of the night sky and viewing through the telescopes (weather permitting), according to the website. To promote health and social distancing, all activities are currently being held outdoors, Conner said, adding that large screens have been set up for presentations.
Because the observatory is staffed by volunteers, a donation is requested upon entry to help maintain and operate the observatory. The requested donation is $8 for visitors 12 and older and $5 for visitors ages 5-11. Visitors age 5 and under are free, according to the website. Young visitors receive a gift of a genuine meteorite.
Upcoming public programs include “Phases of the Moon,” scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 2; and “Waves Light up the Universe,” scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 16.
